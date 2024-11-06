More than a ceremony: The weight of leadership for an Army CSM

WINCHESTER, Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division held a Change of Responsibility ceremony, Nov. 7, to formally recognize Command Sergeant Major Clifton D. Morehouse as he relinquished responsibility to Command Sergeant Major Michael Arroyo. Hosted by Colonel Craig S. Baumgartner, the Transatlantic Division commander, the ceremony took place at Division Headquarters at 10 a.m., honoring both command sergeants major for their service and leadership within the division.



But what does this ceremony truly represent?



While a new commander’s arrival brings a Change of Command—a formal passing of authority—the role of command sergeant major, or CSM, carries a different weight. For the CSM, it isn’t about authority; it’s about responsibility. The Change of Responsibility ceremony is a testament to that unique and often unseen duty—a duty that runs through every layer of the U.S. Army, from the strategic missions to the day-to-day lives of Soldiers and civilians.



In the days leading up to the ceremony, Morehouse and Arroyo had the chance to travel together across the Transatlantic Division’s Area of Responsibility. Spending time with the Division leadership, Soldiers, and the civilian workforce, they shared conversations about the mission and the values embedded in the CSM’s role.



“The most important thing I feel like I accomplished here in the Transatlantic Division was building trust—trust within our team and between our Soldiers and civilians,” Morehouse reflected. “It’s not about one big moment or project, but the steady work of creating an environment where people knew they could count on each other and on me. That trust made us stronger, more resilient, and ready to tackle anything, no matter how tough the mission was.”



This ceremony is more than a moment of recognition; it’s a reminder of the values embodied by the CSM role. Unlike a commander, who directs the mission, the CSM shapes it by safeguarding standards, ensuring welfare, and embodying the Army values: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage.



In an organization where the majority of the workforce are Department of the Army civilians, the CSM’s responsibilities extend further than in typical Army units, but the approach is the same – taking care of people is what a CSM does. As Arroyo shared his first impressions of the Division, he expressed enthusiasm about leading such a diverse team.



“I am most excited about learning from the vast experience our team brings,” he said. “I am fortunate to serve alongside some of the brightest minds. And I look forward to sharing our story with the world.”



The CSM is responsible for ensuring that standards are upheld, but more importantly, for embodying the values they enforce. They are the link between the workforce and the command, balancing the delicate tasks of mission execution and workforce welfare—responsibilities that are crucial to both Army readiness and the Transatlantic Division’s ability to deliver critical engineering solutions in one of the world’s most challenging operational environments.



In the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility where the Division executes its more than $6 billion program, success demands resilience, adaptability, and teamwork, making the CSM role pivotal. They inspire confidence and unity, energizing Soldiers and civilians alike to take on the mission with purpose and grit. Through their time together, Morehouse offered Arroyo a piece of advice that has shaped his own approach to leadership.



“My advice is simple: stay connected to your people. Command Sgt. Maj. Arroyo is exactly the kind of leader we need. He’s got the right mix of experience and energy, and I know he’ll build on what we’ve done here,” Morehouse said. “He’s going to push this team forward, and I have no doubt he’ll take the Division to the next level.”



As the incoming CSM, Arroyo emphasized his focus on the team.



“My first priority is to get to know our people,” Arroyo said. “Our organization’s strength lies in its greatest resource—dedicated individuals who come to work, day in and day out, supporting our mission and partners within the region. From there, I can help ensure they continue to thrive, innovate, and deliver our program in an environment that enables their success.”



For Baumgartner, the CSM’s role is indispensable to the Division’s success.



“At the Transatlantic Division, our mission is built on delivering engineering solutions that support the Army our mission and country partners, and the warfighter, often in complex and dynamic environments. The command sergeant major plays a crucial role in ensuring our Soldiers and civilians are ready to meet that mission with the highest level of discipline, professionalism, and commitment,” Baumgartner said.



“I’ve relied on CSM Morehouse's steady leadership and guidance through every challenge and opportunity we’ve faced. His impact on this division is undeniable, and I’m grateful for his unwavering commitment to our people, mission, and organization. As we welcome CSM Arroyo, I’m excited to work alongside him. I know he brings the same dedication and drive that will keep pushing our mission and our people forward."

A Change of Responsibility, then, is not just a ceremonial transfer—it is the passing of a torch that signifies the unbroken commitment of our most senior NCOs to uphold the standards that make our Army strong. It is a moment to reflect on the deep connection between leadership and responsibility, and how, whether on the battlefield or in a construction zone, that responsibility remains the foundation of trust within our ranks.



This ceremony honors both the outgoing and incoming CSMs for their unwavering dedication to the responsibilities they shoulder. It reinforces within the Transatlantic Division and the broader Army that responsibility is not merely a task. It is a calling to lead with honor, serve with integrity, and uphold the values that define the Army and its mission.



As the colors are passed, so too is the weight of responsibility—a reminder that leadership is not simply about authority, but about the quiet strength of responsibility that binds leaders to their Soldiers and civilians, their mission, and their nation.

