Gavins Point Dam releases to be reduced to winter release rate

OMAHA, Neb. --

Gavins Point Dam releases will be reduced in late November as flow support to navigation ends. Releases are currently 32,000 cubic feet per second.



“We will continue to make releases from Gavins Point Dam to provide flow support at a level 500 cfs less than full service, through the end of the navigation flow support season,” said John Remus, chief of the USACE, Missouri River Water Management Division. “The flow support season will end on Dec. 1 at the mouth of the Missouri River.”



Release reductions to the winter rate of 12,000 cfs are scheduled to begin around Nov. 22. Releases will be gradually reduced by 3,000 cfs each day until reaching a rate of 15,000 cfs. The rate of reduction will then slow to 1,000 cfs every five days until reaching the winter release. Fort Randall releases will be stepped down in a similar manner, approximately one day prior to the Gavins Point reductions.



“Based on the Sept. 1 Mainstem Reservoir System storage check, releases from Gavins Point Dam for the 2024-2025 winter will be at the minimum rate of 12,000 cfs,” said Remus. “Intake operators in the lower river should be taking measures to assure they can maintain access to the water. Releases may be temporarily increased to provide additional water when extremely cold temperatures cause ice formation and lower-than-expected stages on the Missouri River.”



October runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 0.5 million-acre-feet, which is 43% of average. Runoff was below average in every reach except Sioux City, which was slightly above average. Based on the most recent Drought Monitor, over 95% of the Missouri River Basin is under abnormally dry or drought conditions. Drought conditions are expected to persist or expand in the upper Basin over the next month, with improvement likely in the lower Basin. The 2024 calendar year runoff forecast for the upper Basin, updated on Nov. 1, is 23.0 MAF, 90% of average.



Reservoir studies indicate System storage will be below the base of the Flood Control Zone at the start of the 2025 runoff season. System storage is forecast to be about 50.0 MAF, which is 6.1 MAF into the System’s Carryover and Multiple Use Zone. This means that the Fort Peck, Garrison, and Oahe reservoirs are expected to be approximately seven to nine five feet below the base of their respective flood control zones on March 1.



Navigation



As previously announced, the July 1 System storage check indicated a full-length flow support season, at a flow support level 500 cfs below full-service for the second half of the 2024 navigation season. Flow support is expected to end on the dates indicated below:



Location End Date

Sioux City, Iowa Nov. 22

Omaha, Nebraska Nov. 24

Nebraska City, Nebraska Nov. 25

Kansas City, Missouri Nov. 27

Mouth near St. Louis, Missouri Dec. 1



Reservoir Forecasts:



Gavins Point Dam

Average releases past month – 33,600 cfs

Current release rate – 32,000 cfs (as of Nov. 4)

Forecast average release rate – 29,300 cfs (November)

End-of-October reservoir level – 1207.6 feet

Forecast end-of-November reservoir level – 1207.5 feet

Notes: Releases will be adjusted as necessary to meet all downstream navigation targets until the end of the navigation flow support season. The Gavins Point release will be reduced to 15,000 cfs beginning around Nov. 22 at a rate of 3,000 cfs per day, then at a rate of 1,000 cfs every 5 days to the winter release rate of 12,000 cfs.



Fort Randall Dam

Average releases past month – 33,400 cfs

End-of-October reservoir level – 1343.9 feet

Forecast end-of-November reservoir level – 1337.4 feet

Notes: Releases will be stepped down near the end of November, approximately one day prior to the Gavins Point reductions as necessary to maintain the desired reservoir elevation at Gavins Point. The Fort Randall pool is normally drawn down to near 1337.5 feet in the fall to provide space for winter hydropower generation at Oahe and Big Bend. The annual drawdown will continue in November.



Big Bend Dam

Average releases past month – 27,600 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 20,600 cfs

Forecast reservoir level – 1420.7 feet



Oahe Dam

Average releases past month – 27,400 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 20,800 cfs

End-of-October reservoir level – 1598.0 feet

Forecast end-of-November reservoir level – 1596.2 feet



Garrison Dam

Average releases past month – 14,100 cfs

Current release rate – 14,000 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 14,000 cfs

End-of-October reservoir level – 1837.5 feet

Forecast end-of-November reservoir level – 1836.5 feet



Fort Peck Dam

Average releases past month – 4,200 cfs

Current release rate – 4,000 cfs

Forecast average release rate – 4,000 cfs

End-of-October reservoir level – 2226.8 feet

Forecast end-of-November reservoir level – 2226.4 feet

The forecast reservoir releases and elevations discussed above are not definitive. Additional precipitation, lack of precipitation or other circumstances could cause adjustments to the reservoir release rates.



Hydropower:



The six mainstem power plants generated 794 million kWh of electricity in October. Typical energy generation for October is 813 million kWh. The power plants are projected to generate 8.2 billion kWh of electricity this year, compared to the long-term average of 9.4 billion kWh.



To view the detailed three-week release forecast for the mainstem dams, go to http://go.usa.gov/xVgWr.