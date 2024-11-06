Shelton native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON- U.S. Space Force Sgt. Nicholas Ames, from Shelton, Washington, is a member of the U.S. Space Force Honor Guard. The Space Force Honor Guard will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2025.



Ames is one of more than 5,000 service members supporting the JTF-NCR, a joint service command charged with conducting all military ceremonial support during the inaugural period. The JTF-NCR comprises service members from all branches of the United States armed forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.



Ames, a 2019 graduate of Shelton High School, in Shelton Washington, has served in the U.S. Space Force for five years. He is currently assigned to the Space Force Honor Guard responsible for training and equipping platoon and cordon members for the Inauguration, as well as bearing the Space Force flag in the Joint Service Colorguard.



“It is extremely humbling and a privilege to have come from a small town and JROTC program to now serving in both the Air Force and now Space Force Honor Guard,” Ames said. “It’s been an amazing journey to go from being the very first Space Force Ceremonial Guardsman to leading, training, and equipping the first 60 Guardians representing our interests in space and cyberspace.”



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating and providing U.S. military support to presidential inaugurations. During the upcoming inauguration, approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide essential ceremonial and operational support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



Since 1789, when a military escort and full ceremonial procession including a military contingent of 500 members of the Army, local militia and Revolutionary War veterans escorted the newly elected president to his swearing-in, military support has played an essential role in presidential inaugurations.



Participation of the armed forces in this time-honored tradition demonstrates the military’s support to the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the nation’s military, and the peaceful transition of power which celebrates the principles of democracy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.07.2024 11:37 Story ID: 484818 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Hometown: SHELTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shelton native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.