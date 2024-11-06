Running festival in Yokohama fosters camaraderie among US, Japanese competitors

YOKOHAMA NORTH DOCK, Japan – The Yokohama North Dock Running Festival, a showcase of athleticism and camaraderie, brought together nearly 3,000 Japanese and American runners Nov. 3 to compete in the event.



The festival included 5K, 10K and half-marathon races, and despite the rainy weather, the runners were largely enthusiastic for the day of friendly competition at the U.S. installation.



Col. Marcus Hunter, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan at Camp Zama, participated in the 10K race. Yokohama North Dock is a USAG Japan facility, and Hunter said the installation is a great venue for a large-scale running event that includes participation from both Americans and Japanese.



“We had a great turnout,” Hunter said. “It’s a little rainy, but it ends up being a perfect day to run in.”



Hunter said everyone seemed to be having a great time and thanked all the personnel who worked hard to ensure the event was held safely.



The running festival is the sole event that USAG Japan hosts at Yokohama North Dock, and it is a great opportunity for the U.S. Army to share the facility with the residents of Yokohama for a sporting event that both Americans and Japanese are very passionate about, said Randy Benton, the special events coordinator assigned to Camp Zama’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Participation for the event has grown over the years due to increased awareness in the local community. And considering the location, which overlooks the picturesque Yokohama Bay, Benton says he expects interest in the event will continue to grow in the future.



“Giving the local runners the chance to run on a U.S. installation that they would not normally have access to is a win-win situation for both USAG Japan and the local community,” Benton said.



Tsuyoshi Yamamoto, who placed first in the 5K division, had participated in the 10K prior to COVID-19 and said was excited to return for the event.



“I work near the installation and have been training for the race,” Yamamoto said. “I was happy that I had the chance to come back and to win.”



Yamamoto said the course was easy to navigate and very runner-friendly, and the large number of participants helped boost his motivation. He also echoed Benton’s statement, saying he was glad to be able to attend an event on a U.S. military installation where he usually doesn’t have the chance to run.



“I am looking forward to the next opportunity that I get to run here,” Yamamoto said.

