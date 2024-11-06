SUBGRU-9 holds Assumption of Command Ceremony

Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 held an assumption of command ceremony at the Naval Base Kitsap Chapel in Silverdale, Washington, Nov. 6, 2024.



During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Thomas Wall assumed command of SUBRGU-9 from Rear Adm. Nicholas Tilbrook with Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander, Naval Submarine Forces; commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet; and commander, Allied Submarine Command, presiding.



“To all leaders, staff, and Bangor commands and supporting organizations: your commitment to the mission and to one another - along with the exceptional talent you bring - is what drives our force’s success,” said Gaucher. “Sailors like you provide the Submarine Force with a unique edge. Keep up the outstanding work. Rear Adm. Tilbrook leaves behind a legacy of excellence, and I’d like to recognize his service even in his absence.”



In a prepared message to the command read by Gaucher, Tilbrook lauded the efforts of the SUBGRU-9 staff and all the accomplishments they achieved.



“Although I’m not able to join you in person in Bangor to take part in this ceremony, I would be remiss if I did not take the opportunity to thank you all for your work these past 18 months while I have been in command,” said Tilbrook. “You and your teams are truly the ones putting in the effort to achieve these results in support of our Nation’s number one mission—Strategic Deterrence. Rear Adm. Wall is inheriting an impressive team, and I am excited to watch Submarine Group Nine continue to succeed in the future.”



Wall comes to SUBRGU-9 from Submarine Force Atlantic where he served as deputy/Reserve deputy commander.



“I wish Rear Adm. Tilbrook and his family all the best and thank him for leaving me with such an incredible team of warfighters,” said Wall. “I look forward to all the amazing things we will accomplish together.”



SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear powered submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.



SUBGRU-9’s subordinate commands include Submarine Readiness Squadron 31, Submarine Squadrons 17 and 19 and eight SSBNs and two SSGNs, and four SSNs homeported in the Pacific Northwest.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.06.2024 19:46 Story ID: 484800 Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 111 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBGRU-9 holds Assumption of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.