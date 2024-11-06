908th FTW October 2024 in Review

The 908th Flying Training Wing had an eventful month of October.



Starting on Oct. 1, the wing remembered seven significant events in its history. First in 1964, the unit moved from Bates Field to Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama. Then in 1972, the 35th Aeromedical Evacuation Flight was assigned to the 908th Tactical Airlift Group at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. On the same date but in 1983, the 25th Aerial Port Squadron was assigned to the 908th Tactical Airlift Group. In 1989, Col. Anthony Tassone, Jr. became the 14th commander of the 908th. In 1994, the 908th Airlift Group was redesignated as the 908th Airlift Wing and assigned to Tenth Air Force. Also on Oct. 1, 1994, the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron was assigned to the 908th Operations Group.



On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, The Deputy Commander for U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, Lt. Gen. Michael Lutton, visited the 908th FTW. During his visit, Lutton boarded a U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter for his first time, featuring an all-reserve crew, for a two-hour flight around central and south Alabama.



On Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, the wing highlighted the newest members of its Equal Opportunity section.



On Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, the wing announced its quarterly award winners for the third quarter of 2024.



On Friday, Oct. 18, the wing remembered two significant events in its history. First in 1971, the 908th Security Forces Squadron was constituted as the 908th Weapons System Security Flight. Then on the same day but in 1983, the 908th flew its first tactical training mission in their newly assigned C-130E aircraft. This was also the first formation flying for the 357th Tactical Airlift Squadron in more than a decade, since before the unit began flying the C-7A.



On Friday, Oct. 25, the wing remembered that on that day in 1969 the 908th Civil Engineer Flight, what would later become the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, was assigned to the 908th Tactical Air Support Group.



On Sunday, Oct. 27th, the wing remembered that on that day in 1962, more than 300 members of the 357th Troop Carrier Squadron were ordered to active duty at Bates Field, Alabama during the Cuban Missile Crisis.



On Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, the wing congratulated 15 members who promoted recently.



On Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, the wing highlighted Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron administration specialist, who was recently recognized as the Airman of the Quarter for the 1st quarter of 2024.



To close out the month, the wing started a four-day wing-wide combat readiness exercise on Oct. 31, 2024.



There are other key moments in 908th history that have taken place during the month of October such as, in 1971, Lt. Col. Sloan R. Gill became seventh commander of the 908th. In 1983, the 908th Tactical Airlift Group converted to the C-130E Hercules aircraft. In 1993 Capt. Kathy Byars became the first female pilot in the 357 Airlift Squadron. She was previously a T-38 instructor pilot on active duty before joining the Air Force Reserve. In 1995, The Reserve Officer Association recognized the 908th Logistics Group with the Outstanding Unit Award at its annual convention.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.06.2024 17:53 Story ID: 484797 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th FTW October 2024 in Review, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.