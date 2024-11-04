CHAPPIE: An Innovative Advancement in CBRN Defense

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - Buckley Space Force Base is home to one of the DoD's only two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicles.



"You spend enough time around him and start to forget he's a QUGV." U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dominic Garcia, Installation Office of Emergency Management section chief, said. Garcia refers to this innovative QUGV, affectionately known as CHAPPIE, representing a significant technological advancement in CBRN defense.



CHAPPIE, one of the only two QUGVs in the DoD repurposed for CBRN field operations, stands out with its extensive list of capabilities and customizations. These include remote CBRN sensing capabilities using our current inventory of detectors, which distinguishes it from other systems and makes it a significant technological advancement in CBRN defense.



"This QUGV is not only an operational game-changer for CBRN defense but also serves as a proof of concept for technological innovation within the Air and Space Forces," Garcia explained. "The AFWERX vehicle allows end-users from the force, regardless of rank, to collaborate directly with industry to develop what the multi-capable warfighter needs at the speed of relevance, not 10-15 years later." AFWERX, an investment program and the Department of the Air Force's innovation arm accelerates agile and affordable capability transitions by teaming innovative technology developers with Airman and Guardian talent.



Garcia's passion for this project dates back six years to his time at Dyess Air Force Base. "The idea came after a deployment to Syria where we were locating and destroying ISIS chemical weapons while facing novel chemicals," Garcia recalled. "I thought there had to be a safer and faster way. In 2022, while stationed at Minot, I applied for a Small Business Innovation Research Grant through AFWERX. I received $1.24 million to develop a remote CBRN sensing capability using our current inventory of detectors. Within 20 months, we reached 90 percent of our goal, conducting tests at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Dugway Proving Ground."



CHAPPIE is more than just a tool for saving lives and improving CBRN efficiency. According to Garcia, it represents a legacy of innovation and a testament to the power of new ideas. "The QUGV's functionality provides a significant capability to support every mission at every base across the Air and Space Force. The message ingrained in this project transcends to every Airman and Guardian, emphasizing the importance of innovation."





Garcia's message extends to all enlisted and commissioned Airmen across all branches. He emphasizes, "Every service member has unique skills, knowledge, or background that should be leveraged. Leaders should offer empowering words of support. Rank does not define intelligence, capability, or competency. Many high-potential grassroots innovations and ideas never advance past the first line of supervision. We need to start recognizing and promoting these innovations to meet current challenges." This recognition of the potential in every service member is what drives the success of this project.



The development of the CBRN QUGV is ongoing, with plans to enhance CHAPPIE's agility, competitiveness, and effectiveness in the Great Power Competition. Future upgrades aim to further improve its mobility, enabling it to navigate more complex environments. Additionally, advancements in sensor technology and artificial intelligence will allow CHAPPIE to detect and respond to threats with unprecedented accuracy and speed. These enhancements and tests of effectiveness will allow CHAPPIE to remain at the forefront of CBRN defense, providing unparalleled support to missions and reinforcing the United States' commitment to maintaining an even stronger technological edge in global defense operations.



"It is a refreshing change to how we have traditionally tested and fielded new equipment," said Schrader, Installation Office of Emergency Management Superintendent. "We have opened a new world of opportunity by enabling the end users to be creative and use their existing skills to create equipment designed around their needs. Ultimately, this will help us meet the pacing challenges faster and allow the use of existing technologies to increase our capabilities."



As Buckley Space Force Base continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible, CHAPPIE symbolizes the future of military technology and the ongoing pursuit of excellence within the Air and Space Forces.

