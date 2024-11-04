Gaining Altitude: November 2024 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Gregory Pritchett
To Senior Airman:
Stanley Nwokebuihe
Seth Tolo
To Staff Sgt.:
Carlee Barrett
Skyler Hanks
Samuel Johnson
Demitri Stallworth
To Tech. Sgt.:
Korshontes Butts
Anthony Del Viscovo
To Master Sgt.:
Tracey Adams
Tramel Bailiff
Saskia Harrison
JohnDavid Martin
David Simmons
Samuel Wise
To 1st Lt.:
Dyamie Baker
Kristyn Velazquez
To Capt.:
Michael McDuffie
To Maj.:
Thomas Boone
