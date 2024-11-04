Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: November 2024 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Gregory Pritchett

    To Senior Airman:
    Stanley Nwokebuihe
    Seth Tolo

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Carlee Barrett
    Skyler Hanks
    Samuel Johnson
    Demitri Stallworth

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Korshontes Butts
    Anthony Del Viscovo

    To Master Sgt.:
    Tracey Adams
    Tramel Bailiff
    Saskia Harrison
    JohnDavid Martin
    David Simmons
    Samuel Wise

    To 1st Lt.:
    Dyamie Baker
    Kristyn Velazquez

    To Capt.:
    Michael McDuffie

    To Maj.:
    Thomas Boone

