MILITARY STAR ‘Your Holiday Bill Is On Us’ Sweepstakes Returns for 11th Year

DALLAS – It’s almost the most wonderful time of year—and MILITARY STAR® is making it extra special by paying holiday bills off in full.



During the 11th annual Your Holiday Bill Is On Us sweepstakes MILITARY STAR cardmembers will be automatically entered every time they use their card from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.



Five grand-prize winners will have their MILITARY STAR card balance paid in full. Cardmembers with a balance below the $2,500 grand-prize minimum will receive a statement credit for the difference. Ten second-place winners will receive $1,000 statement credits, and 25 third-place winners will receive $500 statement credits.



Since 2014, the Exchange Credit Program has paid off more than $400,000 in balances for cardmembers.



“No other time of year unites families and friends like the holidays and the Exchange is honored to help make this year one to remember,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This year, cardmembers have more options on how and where they use their STAR cards.”



In Sept. 2024, the Exchange Credit Program announced a new-and-improved card will be hitting mailboxes, allowing cardmembers to enjoy even more features. New features include:

• EMV® chip technology for more secure transactions.

• Digital payment options, such as tap-to-pay and mobile wallet capabilities.

• Acceptance at more on-installation merchants, including concessionaires; third-party vendors; name-brand restaurants; food delivery services; certain Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities; and more.



Authorized shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR cards at any military exchange or commissary, Exchange mall vendor, Armed Forces Recreation Center, ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com. and more.



Cardmembers enjoy everyday benefits, including:

• 5 cents off per gallon at Exchange gas stations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com.

• 10% discount on all first-day purchases.

• Earning points on purchases and automatically receiving a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.

• A $1,000 interest-free Military Clothing line of credit and deployment benefits for eligible cardmembers.

• No annual, late, or over-limit fees.

• Industry-low flat APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.



Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



