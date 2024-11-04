Educational excellence center thanks veterans

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Col. Biji T. John, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command deputy chief of staff...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Col. Biji T. John, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command deputy chief of staff G6, addresses the 18th annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the North Alabama Center for Educational Excellence at the Redstone Federal Credit Union atrium in Huntsville on Nov. 1. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 100 community leaders came out on Nov. 1 to support local veterans and thank all who defended the nation while serving in the military.



Col. Biji T. John, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command deputy chief of staff G6, addressed the 18th annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the North Alabama Center for Educational Excellence at the Redstone Federal Credit Union atrium in Huntsville.



John said that NACEE has the privilege of teaching veterans but wagered the relationship goes both ways and added there is a lot that can be learned from the veterans in the community.



“Our veterans represent a legacy we can only strive to live up to,” John said. “The way we treat them is really a hallmark of a nation’s morality, its decency, the goodness of its people. Our nation has endured many threats and will endure many more, and the courage, resilience and ingenuity of our warfighters has been essential to protecting our homeland and resisting tyranny.



“It is because of their unique, individual contributions that we enjoy the peace and freedom we’re experiencing today,” he added. “Even so, their sacrifices remind us that these freedoms come at a great cost, one that cannot be forgotten or overlooked. Veterans, you deserve our deepest gratitude for your service. Thank you for all you’ve done and all you continue to do to make the U.S. and the world better.”



John said he appreciates the support the Huntsville community offers to active-duty Soldiers and the entire Army team, to include veterans, Gold Star families and families of current service members.



“In the Army, Soldiers are Soldiers for life,” John said. “Your time as a member of the Army family, our ‘One Team,’ doesn’t end whether you leave service early or retire, it’s a title you get to keep forever. All around us, even in this room today, there are ‘Soldiers for Life’ who support the Army team formally and informally through their many activities. Most importantly, they maintain the strong relationships that they formed during their service, encouraging those individuals to ‘Be All They Can Be’ and, therefore, make the Army, the nation, and the world better. These principles are true for former sailors, airmen, Marines, guardians, and Coast Guardsmen, also.”



Lt. Col. Early Howard Jr., ROTC department chair and professor of military sciences at Alabama A&M University, said it is always an honor and privilege to speak with and support veterans who have defended the nation.



“To be here is a great experience,” Howard said. “Today means a lot to me personally because I am the son of a Vietnam War veteran.”

He said that paying homage to and honoring these heroes means a lot to him.



“My father served in Vietnam, and he came back to a lot of hostilities and a not-so-very-warm welcome,” he added. “But to see an event like this and being a current active-duty service member and one day will be a veteran, just means a lot to have an opportunity to be here to see this take place.”



Retired Sgt. Maj. Bobby Langford said it is important to recognize veterans for their service. He added that being a veteran is about the friendships and connections that are forged through the diverse services and the devotion veterans make to something bigger than themselves.



“An event like this is the most beautiful thing that can happen,” said Langford, a Vietnam War veteran who served for 30 years in the Army. “Veterans, so often, are not given the respect that they deserve. To have everyone here to support us is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”