Anything to Help: How Hampton Roads Provided Aid Following Hurricane Helene

NORFOLK, Va. - Catastrophic, devastation, and utter decimation are just a few words many have used to describe the horrors that Hurricane Helene wrought upon her path. Helene made landfall with wind speeds peaking at 140 miles per hour and left a path of destruction from Florida up

through Tennessee and North Carolina. Trying to measure the damage exacted by the deadliest storm to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is difficult; attempting to rebuild is a much larger task and requires far-reaching support.



The Hampton Roads NBC affiliate, WAVY-TV, reached out to the community to gather volunteers to help provide relief and support for those effected. Mercy Chefs, a faith-based, non-profit disaster and humanitarian relief organization, helped coordinate a disaster relief

donation drive. Companies and organizations across the region pitched in to support, including U.S. Navy personnel.



For three days, starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m., Sailors and volunteers worked tirelessly, taking drop-off donations from the community, sorting and boxing supplies, and loading semi-trucks to be delivered as relief to families impacted in North Carolina by

storm.



Mercy Chefs’ mission statement is to “provide restaurant-quality meals to victims, volunteers and first responders in natural disasters.” Amy Chesney, Mercy Chefs team member ensured the event ran smoothly.



“It’s an amazing thing to see come together, to watch Hampton Roads come out and support our neighbors,” said Chesney. “North Carolina is right next to us, just six hours away. That is a weekend trip. We have a lot of people who have come through the line. People who still haven’t found their friends and family. It is so close to home that it hits us even harder.”



Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Devon Fernandez, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia, led the coordination of Navy volunteers.



“It’s awesome to see how fast people act and how willing people are ready to go on short notice,” said Fernandez. “It has been motivational, honestly; it’s just shocking how many fast responses we’ve had from people willing to serve.”



Fernandez describes the Navy support as “doing the heavy lifting,” providing the human resources necessary to move an almost-overwhelming amount of donated goods. The extra sets of hands provided by Sailors aided the operation in running smoothly.



Logistics Specialist 3rd Class William Johnson, from Eustis, Florida, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), was personally affected by recent Category 4 storms.



“My family was impacted by the hurricane [Helene], and they just got hit last night [with Hurricane Milton]. I wanted to help out with that, do whatever I can, because I can’t be home right now,” said Johnson.



Other good samaritans came out to help with the event. For Chesney, it was the local people, those who went the extra mile that stuck out to her.



“A lot of our friends and family are coming out to volunteer,” stated Chesney. “My daughter plays varsity basketball at Catholic High. Her team came out last night. They were a great positive energy. Our community kitchen has come at night after they’re done serving in Portsmouth.”



According to Chesney, people on a budget, or who might not be able to lend financially, can still provide assistance in other ways.



“You want to bless others, and you can bless others with your time,” said Chesney. Many within the community came together to assist where they could. For Johnson, the decision to lend a hand was an easy one.



“There have been a lot of families impacted by it, a lot of livelihoods and people that will never be the same,” stated Johnson. “So anything that you can do to help out somebody, to make their day a little bit better, makes a difference. Maybe that is hot food, shower supplies, hygiene products, something to be able to brush their teeth. Anything that you can do to help would be awesome for somebody else.”



Johnson’s outlook might be best: whatever part you can play, no matter how small can make all the difference in the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2024 Date Posted: 11.04.2024 10:33 Story ID: 484583 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anything to Help: How Hampton Roads Provided Aid Following Hurricane Helene, by PO2 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.