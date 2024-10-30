Stennis Sailor Saves Toddler from Drowning

HAMPTON, Va. Oct. 30, 2024 – A Sailor’s quick response and emergency training saved the life of a three-year-old girl who nearly drowned at a pool in Hampton, Virginia, on Aug. 11.



Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Tanner Kernan, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Reactor Auxiliary Division, acted swiftly to administer CPR to the child after witnessing her being pulled from the water, ensuring her recovery after only an

overnight hospital stay.



The incident occurred at an apartment complex’s pool, where Kernan, a native of Coweta, Oklahoma, was spending an afternoon when he noticed a father suddenly dive into the pool with his clothes on to retrieve his daughter. Recognizing the urgency, Kernan observed the father struggling to perform CPR and, with his own emergency training as a volunteer firefighter, quickly intervened.



“I saw she was unresponsive, so I started CPR right away, focusing on chest compressions and ensuring her airway was clear,” Kernan recalled. “She regained consciousness briefly but went unresponsive again, so I repeated the CPR until she finally came to and started crying, which was a huge relief.”



Kernan’s response was all the more remarkable because he executed this life-saving action despite recovering from a broken foot sustained earlier in the year. Although he was still under medical restrictions, he immediately hopped on one foot to reach the girl, ignoring his own

pain to prioritize her safety.



“Once she started crying, I knew she was going to be okay,” Kernan said. Crying is often a positive sign, especially in young children, as it indicates a return to consciousness and responsiveness. By the time emergency responders from the nearby Hampton Fire Department arrived, the child was expelling water from her lungs and regaining stability. She was later

transported to the hospital as a precaution but was released the next morning with no lasting effects from the incident.



Kernan’s training as a volunteer firefighter was crucial to his response in the moment. Before joining the Navy in 2021, he obtained his certification in CPR and emergency response through his local fire academy.



“If you know CPR, don’t be afraid to use it,” Kernan advised. “It’s a skill that can make the difference between life and death. You never know when you’ll be in a position to save someone’s life, even if it’s a quiet day by the pool.”



The child’s family, residents of the same apartment complex where the pool is located, expressed profound gratitude for Kernan’s actions. They later reached out personally to thank him for his quick thinking and training, recognizing that his expertise saved their daughter’s life.



Kernan was awarded with the Navy Commendation Medal for his heroic actions by Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of Stennis, highlighting service that goes above and beyond a Sailor’s normal scope of duty.



This life-saving event has renewed Kernan’s commitment to a career in emergency medical services. Currently on contract with the Navy, he plans to begin EMT training soon, with hopes of advancing his qualifications as a paramedic. His long-term goal is to further his

education and training, ultimately pursuing an advanced degree in emergency medicine.



“I’m grateful to have been in the right place at the right time,” Kernan said. “Even if I never received recognition, knowing I could help someone in need is all the reward I could ask for. I want to keep building on my skills and continue serving others in the best way I can.”

