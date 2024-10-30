Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer

    The 179th Cyberspace wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer.Wing.

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Alyssa Reik | The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer November 2,...... read more read more

    MANSFIELD , OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Reik 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sergeant Sarah Queer November 2, 2024, Mansfield, Ohio. Chief Queer served a total of 20 years with eight years spent at the 179th CW. Queer also spent five years with the 914th Airlift Wing, AFRC, Niagara Falls NY, and seven years with the 440th Airlift Wing, AFRC, Fayetteville NC.

    Queer stated that she has had an overwhelming number of great memories throughout her service, but credits her family and fellow Airmen to her success over the years. Queer stated through her time here, she has learned to adapt, be her best self as a leader, and help Airmen through the hard times.

    Queer ended her ceremony with a memorable quote from her time, “I learned how to lend my knowledge and how to effectively be the best version of myself as a leader, even through the toughest times.”

    She states that she has an overwhelming number of great memories throughout her service, the 179CW wishes Queer the absolute best on her future endeavors.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 15:22
    Story ID: 484525
    Location: MANSFIELD , OHIO, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer, by SSgt Alyssa Reik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    The 179th Cyberspace wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer.Wing.
    The 179th Cyberspace wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer.Wing.
    The 179th Cyberspace wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer.Wing.
    The 179th Cyberspace wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer.Wing.
    The 179th Cyberspace wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer.Wing.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief
    Cyber
    Air Force
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download