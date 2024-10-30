Photo By Staff Sgt. Alyssa Reik | The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer November 2,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alyssa Reik | The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Sarah Queer November 2, 2024, Mansfield, Ohio. Chief Queer served a total of 20 years with eight years spent at the 179th CW. Queer also spent five years with the 914th Airlift Wing, AFRC, Niagara Falls NY, and seven years with the 440th Airlift Wing, AFRC, Fayetteville NC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Alyssa Reik.) see less | View Image Page

The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sergeant Sarah Queer November 2, 2024, Mansfield, Ohio. Chief Queer served a total of 20 years with eight years spent at the 179th CW. Queer also spent five years with the 914th Airlift Wing, AFRC, Niagara Falls NY, and seven years with the 440th Airlift Wing, AFRC, Fayetteville NC.



Queer stated that she has had an overwhelming number of great memories throughout her service, but credits her family and fellow Airmen to her success over the years. Queer stated through her time here, she has learned to adapt, be her best self as a leader, and help Airmen through the hard times.



Queer ended her ceremony with a memorable quote from her time, “I learned how to lend my knowledge and how to effectively be the best version of myself as a leader, even through the toughest times.”



She states that she has an overwhelming number of great memories throughout her service, the 179CW wishes Queer the absolute best on her future endeavors.