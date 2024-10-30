Air Force top enlisted leader discusses threats, Airmen tenacity at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi addressed a crowd of more than 1,000 Airmen during the 56th Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Nov. 1, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas.



Flosi focused on three overarching points: the threat is real and is here now; Airmen are “kicking ass” every day; and it’s all about serving others. He stressed the importance of Rapid Global Mobility to the Department and how it plays a part in countering Chinese aggression.



“Our Airmen played a key role in military operations since the early days of flight…when the world gets messy, our nation has always been able to count on us,” Flosi said.



Flosi highlighted how mobility forces have been employed historically, from World War II, the Cold War, Desert Storm, the War on Terrorism, to delivering security assistance to Ukraine. After he acknowledged the past, he focused on the future, addressing the sustained period of change that is currently taking place as the Air Force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition.



“The [People’s Republic of China] is a systemic and persistent threat to the United States and our global network of Allies and Partners,” Flosi said. “The [PRC] and its military, the People’s Liberation Army, are the reason we are reoptimizing for Great Power Competition.”



He noted how China is aggressively challenging international law and norms across the Indo-Pacific, and around the world as they seek to dominate Asia and the Pacific region. According to Flosi, the current global strategic environment is at its most complex since the end of the Cold War.



“This new strategic environment, new force design and new force presentation model--all built with our pacing challenge in mind--requires a renewed focus on the realities of operating in a contested environment,” said Flosi.



Flosi mentioned that he and his team recently visited mobility forces in Hawaii to experience the transportation required to exercise hub and spoke operations. They flew from Hickam Air Force Base to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and experienced an evacuation and flush to Tinian, driving home the tyranny of distance and what the Air Force is doing to prepare inside the Second Island Chain.



He also highlighted missions that expand the collective fleet of mobility aircraft and strengthen integrated deterrence. Total Force Airmen in the Pacific are working hand-in-hand with Australian aviators flying integrated C-17 Globemaster III missions wherein the U.S. Air Force provide the aircraft commander and aircraft while Australian Royal Air Force provides the co-pilot, loadmaster and remaining aircrew positions. In the Pacific, Airmen recently completed the first Australia, United Kingdom and United States (AUKUS) tri-lateral airdrop in history, delivering humanitarian air to Papua New Guinea.



He took the time to highlight other work being done by Airmen across the globe, showcasing an ability to adapt as an empowered and capable enlisted force.



“Agile Combat Employment operations require agility, and Airmen like these are making it work every single day,” said Flosi. “They are constantly solving problems to get the job done. They apply their leadership skills to operate in uncertain, complex, and rapidly changing environments, using commander’s intent and hard built mutual trust… this is the power of mobility culture!”



Finally, he asked the Airmen in attendance to continue to focus on their mission, regardless of their assigned specialty, and to continue to source innovative ideas. He said the Air Force has a lot of work ahead to prepare for an air mobility surge for a future fight; but based on the history, he feels confident in the capabilities of the force.



“We are looking to you to continue to be the backbone of the Air Force, delivering fuel for the fighters and bombers, food to feed our Airmen, the weapons we need and the [medical evacuation capabilities] to get our injured Airmen to safety,” Flosi said. “And make no mistake, this will not be easy, but I know together we can get the job done.”

