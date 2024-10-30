Keen Sword 25: Supporting the Joint-Bilateral Air Defense Kill Chain Across Japan

Photo By Staff Sgt. Connor Davis | A reload crew of Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator and Maintainers with...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Connor Davis | A reload crew of Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator and Maintainers with Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th ADA Brigade, performs reload operations on their air defense system on Oct. 28, 2024 during the battery's deployment in support of Keen Sword 2025. Rapidly reloading cannisters, as well as off-loading expended cannisters, is important to keep the Patriot Launching System prepared to defend against threats; these reload crew evaluation is part of the Patriot's Table VIII gunnery evaluation tasks that each crew must demonstrate their mastery of annually. (U.S. Army photo and caption by Staff Sgt. Connor Davis.) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan - 38th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade deployed several units to strategic air defense positions across Honshu, Japan in support of Keen Sword 25 (KS25), demonstrating the capability to help create and support a joint and bilateral Air Defense network between U.S. joint forces and allies.



KS25 was a joint-bilateral field training exercise held Oct. 23-Nov. 1 at multiple bases across Japan, demonstrating and strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance during the largest iteration of the exercise since its inception in 1986; it included participants from the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF), Australian Defence Force (ADF), Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and U.S. service members from each of the joint services.



To support KS25, Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st ADA Regiment (1-1 ADA) 38th ADA Brigade deployed to Misawa Air Base, equipped with a Patriot Minimum Engagement Package (MEP) - everything needed for a MIM-104 Patriot air defense system to successfully engage an air defense threat.



"The expeditionary deployment of a Patriot MEP to Misawa Air Base, and the validation of our ability to integrate into the joint kill chain for air defense," said Maj. Robert Knaibel, the 1-1 ADA Battalion Operations Officer, "is a key part of (1-1 ADA's) mission - even if that mission takes us all the way across Japan, we're still able to support rapid deployment and emplacement through our batteries... Testing those capabilities regularly, in real conditions, is key."



While Delta Battery was emplacing their Patriot MEP at Misawa Air Base for the start of KS25 on Oct. 23, senior Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officer (ADAFCO) teams had already integrated at key Air Defense Commands, including Yokota and Misawa Air Bases. There, the ADAFCO teams use their knowledge of tactics procedures to integrate Army Air Defense assets in joint and bilateral Air and Missile Defense engagement operations.



"The great thing with these exercises is training with both a joint and combined force," said Capt. Frederick Breslow, who was serving in the exercise as the U.S. Army's Regional Air Defense Commander (RADC) on Yokota Air Base. "Coordinating with our allies, despite the challenges... that's where we learn the most in these exercises." Breslow added that, thanks to lessons learned during KS25, the RADC are already working to improve their procedures in preparation for future exercises.



Another team of ADAFCO Soldiers worked on-location with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. "On Misawa Air Base, we coordinated with the Misawa Direction Center to plan and carry out joint and bilateral air defense engagements," said Staff Sgt. Thomas Zmyewski, an ADA Fire Control Assistant (FCA) with 38th ADA Brigade. "That's when we bring each force's tactics, techniques, procedures and capabilities to maximize their effectiveness - for example, which force has the best engagement odds for an incoming air threat."



Zmyewski believes testing this team-based planning and communication is the best way to strengthen partnerships and prepare for real-world application. "Our ADA FCAs always benefit from these exercises, because we learn how to work with our partners under those realistic conditions, learn from each other's strengths," Zmyewski stated.



While deployed to Misawa Air Base, the Soldiers of Delta Battery conducted validation training and Table VIII Gunnery evaluations, improving their proficiency with their systems, including rapid Patriot emplacement, rapid reloading of interceptors, operation of missile-defense radar systems and other core competencies; each crew's proficiency in these tasks are tested during annual Table VIII gunnery certifications. These evaluations proved both the battery's equipment and crews could operate effectively under field conditions immediately following a rapid deployment, while simultaneously integrating with ongoing joint and bilateral operations between all U.S. services and our allies.



"Delta Battery - in Okinawa - is my first duty station, and this is my third exercise," said Spc. Alexander Noel, a Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer with Delta Battery, "and so far it's been the best - we've gotten so much accomplished, a lot of good hands-on training; it's been a really good experience."



"Everything is muscle memory," explained Spc. Malek James, a Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer with Delta Battery. "This is my first exercise, with my first unit, and it started stressful, having to certify on every single task at once, but... that's what's good about doing (these tasks) in the field - you build that muscle memory, you don't have to think about what to do next, you just do it. Then it's all just muscle memory."



Keen Sword 25 is a significant initiative that helps build warfighting readiness, enhances tactics, techniques, and procedures across a wide range of military operations, and strengthens national sovereignty and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Army story by Sgt. Connor Davis)