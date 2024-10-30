Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Sailors conclude MRF-D 24.3 rotation, strengthening regional partnerships

    MRF-D 24.3: 82nd Battle of the Coral Sea commemorative service

    Photo By Cpl. Manuel Rivera | From Left; U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, the commanding officer of Marine...... read more read more

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    11.01.2024

    Story by Capt. Madison Reynolds 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    DARWIN, Northern Territory, Australia — U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 completed a six-month rotation to Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, closing a deployment marked by a series of multinational exercises and partnership engagements across the Indo-Pacific region from April to October.

    The rotational deployment is part of a 25-year agreement established in 2011 between the United States and Australia to strengthen shared security goals under the Australian-U.S. Force Posture Initiatives. This year marks the third consecutive year the rotation was led by a California-based Marine infantry regiment, bringing approximately 2,000 U.S. Marines and Sailors to Australia’s Northern Territory for exercises and training events alongside the Australian Defence Force.

    During the rotation, U.S. Marines and Sailors with MRF-D 24.3 supported I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s operations, activities, and investments, enhancing the U.S-Australia alliance. As a forward-postured, scalable force capable of responding to crises and contingencies, MRF-D 24.3 participated in 16 large-scale exercises and operations across multiple countries, including but not limited to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands.

    “The time the Marines and Sailors have spent in Darwin has been incredibly rewarding, both professionally and personally,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian T. Mulvihill, the commanding officer of the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force. “The Australian people have welcomed us like family, and our training with the Australian Defence Force has been tough and realistic and has enhanced our unit readiness.”

    MRF-D 24.3 deployed as a MAGTF comprised of four elements: 5th Marine Regiment served as the command element; 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced) served as the ground combat element; Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced) served as the logistics combat element; and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced) served as the aviation combat element.

    MAGTF elements rehearsed humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, amphibious integration, and participated in multinational combined-arms training, becoming better prepared to respond to crisis or contingencies alongside our Allies and partners. Advancements in joint logistics allowed MRF-D to expand distribution networks and improve contracted support for faster transport of repair supplies. U.S. Navy medical personnel made notable contributions to health initiatives during the deployment, through leading fresh whole-blood transfusion training, supporting mental health programs with the ADF, and earning certifications to work alongside Australian healthcare professionals in the Royal Darwin Hospital. MRF-D 24.3 highlighted the strong Australian-U.S. Alliance and advanced partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through a series of combined training events, collaboration and shared commemoration.

    “The bond with our Australian Defence Force brothers and sisters is as strong as it has ever been,” said Mulvihill. “Through interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, their professionalism and expertise have made our units more ready, contributing to regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

