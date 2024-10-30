Photo Story: Fort McCoy holds October 2024 meeting of installation Safety, Occupational Health Advisory Council

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison and tenant organization members participate in the Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison and tenant organization members participate in the Fort McCoy Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) during a meeting Oct. 28, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The SOHAC is an installationwide council that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members, Installation Safety Office officials said. The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather. They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison and tenant organization members participate in the Fort McCoy Safety and Occupational Health Advisory Council (SOHAC) during a meeting Oct. 28, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The SOHAC is an installationwide council that shares ideas and concerns about all things safety for not just garrison team members but also tenant organization members, Installation Safety Office officials said.



The council doesn’t just discuss basic safety subjects, they also discuss infrastructure, climate, and weather.



They also discuss the potential risks and hazards the post could see in coming months or even years.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”