IN MEMORIAM: Command Sergeant Major George Howell Jr. (1936-2024)

by Lori S. Stewart, USAICoE Command Historian



IN MEMORIAM

Command Sergeant Major George W. Howell Jr. (U.S. Army, Retired)

28 April 1936 — 5 September 2024



Born in Pierce, Florida, in 1936, George Washington Howell, Jr., enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954 as a machine gunner with the 502d Airborne Infantry, 101st Airborne Division. He was assigned to several different field artillery units into the early 1960s. From 1962–1971, he served in Special Forces assignments at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Center for Special Warfare at Fort Bragg (Fort Liberty since 2023), North Carolina, and in Thailand.



Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Howell’s first intelligence assignment was in the G-2 Section, 101st Airborne Division, and the 525th MI Group in Vietnam from 1971–1972. Beginning in 1972, he served three years consecutively as the senior enlisted instructor, operations sergeant, first sergeant, and sergeant major in the Combined Arms Battalion, and then command sergeant major of the 2d School Battalion, all at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and School shortly after its move from Fort Holabird, Maryland, to Fort Huachuca, Arizona.



Leaving Arizona for Hawaii in 1975, Sergeant Major Howell served three years as G-2 sergeant major and command sergeant major of the 125th Signal Battalion, 25th Infantry Division. He was then assigned as the command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Electronics Research and Development Command, Adelphi, Maryland, and its subordinate Atmospheric Sciences Laboratory at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, for the next four years. CSM Howell completed his 31-year active-duty military career as the third command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, Fort Belvoir, from March 1982–December 1984.



After retirement from the Army in 1985, Howell worked for the Intelligence and Security Office at the Army Research Laboratory (ARL) and retired as chief of that office in 2012. CSM Howell was inducted into the MI Hall of Fame in 1987 and was appointed the first honorary sergeant major of the MI Corps from 1987–1990. He then served as a distinguished member of the Corps for the next thirty-four years.

