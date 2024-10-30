Wisconsin Soldiers inducted into Hall of Honor

Photo By Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin's deputy adjutant general for Army, inducts retired Col. Jeffrey Paulson into the Wisconsin Army National Guard Hall of Honor at the Department of Military Affairs facility in Madison, Wisconsin, October 19, 2024. The Hall of Honor program was established in 2000 to recognize the special contributions National Guard members make to the overall success of the Wisconsin National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock) see less | View Image Page

The Wisconsin Army National Guard recognized the career contributions of two retired Soldiers October 19, during a Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony at the Department of Military Affairs facility on Madison’s north side.



In the presence of family, friends, leadership, and service members, retired Col. Julie Gerety and retired Col. Jeffery Paulson became the 75th and 76th Guardsmen to be inducted.



Gerety served as the Brigade Commander for the 64th Troop Command while concurrently serving as the full-time director of Joint Operations, Training and Strategy. She was first to establish a leadership summit showcasing Wisconsin Army National Guard history and the profession of arms.



“My greatest privilege was being the commander of Troop Command, and I

am forever grateful to those who served with me,” Gerety said. “It was an extraordinary experience where we united to develop, execute and embody the ethos of the profession of arms.”



During her tenure as brigade commander, Gerety prioritized leader development and professional mentorship, and remains in demand as a mentor for Wisconsin Army National Guard officers, warrant officers and noncommissioned officers.



Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army and host of the Hall of Honor Ceremony, recounted the personal impact Gerety had on his own career.



“You always took time to provide me council and advice while you were my commander and well after, to include into retirement. And I know you do that for many, many, others as well.” said Strub. “This is a better organization, and we have better leaders because of your service.”

Paulson served as commander of Detachment 1 Higher Headquarters 32nd Brigade Aviation Section, commander of the 832nd Air Ambulance Company, the operations officer of 1st Battalion 147th Aviation, and commander of Army Aviation Support Facility #1 and #2. He culminated his Wisconsin career serving 10 years as the deputy chief of staff for safety and aviation, and eight as chairman of the State Aviation Office Advisory Council.



During his career, Paulson deployed in support of multiple natural disasters and worldwide contingency operations to include Operations Desert Spring, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He is a Master Army Aviator with over 4,700 flight hours piloting UH-1 Iroquois, OH-58 Kiowa Warrior and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, further serving as both a maintenance test pilot and flight examiner.



“You provided me countless opportunities to grow, learn and develop as a leader, putting me into crucible assignments which shaped me into the person I am today,” Strub said of Paulson. “Your leadership of the Wisconsin Army National Guard aviation community has made it into the competent, safe and professional organization it is today.”



As part of the ceremony, the newest Hall of Honor members were each presented a certificate of commendation on behalf of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. Additionally, all current and former inductees in attendance were presented a custom lapel pin signifying their membership in the Wisconsin Army National Guard Hall of Honor.



“The Hall of Honor is all about honoring those who have gone before us and left an indelible mark on the Wisconsin Army National Guard,” said Strub. “We are only able to serve in such a great organization today because of all the outstanding leaders who paved the way.”