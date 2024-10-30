Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPRR October Community Link Newsletter

    10.23.2024

    Story by LeWonnie Belcher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    In this issue of Community Link, you’ll find out about Domestic Violence Awareness Month, how to engage in bystander intervention, how Army centers help Soldiers build personal readiness, SHARP program restructure updates, resources for single Soldiers and how to boost resilience ahead of the winter months. You’ll also learn about the latest on R2, Suicide Prevention, events and more.

