In this issue of Community Link, you’ll find out about Domestic Violence Awareness Month, how to engage in bystander intervention, how Army centers help Soldiers build personal readiness, SHARP program restructure updates, resources for single Soldiers and how to boost resilience ahead of the winter months. You’ll also learn about the latest on R2, Suicide Prevention, events and more.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2024 Date Posted: 11.01.2024 08:30 Story ID: 484415 Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPRR October Community Link Newsletter, by LeWonnie Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.