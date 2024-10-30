U.S., Japan successfully conclude joint bilateral exercise Keen Sword 25

Photo By Sgt. Isaac Orozco | Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the 13th Reconnaissance Combat Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Isaac Orozco | Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the 13th Reconnaissance Combat Battalion, 13th Brigade, Middle Army, drive a Koukidosha high mobility vehicle out of a staging area during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco) see less | View Image Page

Forces from the U.S., Japan, Australia and Canada concluded exercise Keen Sword 25 on Nov. 1 after ten days of integrated training across Japan.



Keen Sword 25 was a joint bilateral exercise Japan designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. This year’s Keen Sword was the largest iteration of this exercise since its inception in 1986. The overall event included participants from the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF), Australian Defence Force (ADF), Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and U.S. service members from across the joint force. The exercise began Oct. 23 following a bilateral press conference on Oct. 22.



Throughout the exercise, U.S. forces worked alongside JSDF and partner nation forces to hone skills and maintain warfighting readiness. Bilateral and multilateral events undertaken as part of Keen Sword 25 included joint live fire training, medical mass casualty exercises, installation security forces training and simulated airfield damage repair, among others.



Participants took advantage of the unique training environment to enhance tactics, techniques, and procedures across a wide range of military operations in support of furthering interoperability between U.S., JSDF and participating allied forces, strengthening deterrence, and regional stability. The training occurred throughout mainland Japan and its surrounding territorial waters.



Keen Sword continues to be an opportunity to demonstrate the ironclad nature of the U.S. – Japan alliance, which is built on shared interests and values and a commitment to freedom and human rights. Both countries are focused on ensuring regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, including building new partnerships and strengthening multilateral cooperation.



Participants in Keen Sword 25 include U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ), U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F), III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), U.S. Army Japan (USARJ), U.S. Naval Forces Japan (CNFJ) 5th Air Force (5 AF) along with forces originating from units across the Department of Defense.