Gyeonggi officials tour Camp Casey and Camp Hovey

Photo By Spc. Pomare Teo | U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey welcomes the Gyeonggi-do vice governor and six...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Pomare Teo | U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey welcomes the Gyeonggi-do vice governor and six Gyeonggi-do vice mayors to the installation for a tour of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, Oct. 31, 2024. The tour was a part of the 4th Northern Gyeonggi Vice Governor and Vice Mayor’s Conference to promote Korean-American friendship and more effectively explain the military’s presence in the area. 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Fires Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division provided a display of military vehicles and equipment during the event. The group consisted of Oh, Who Seok, Gyeonggi-do vice governor; Kim, Ken Ki, Paju vice mayor; Park, Seong Nam, Uijeongbu vice mayor; Kim, Jeong Min, Yangju vice mayor; Kim Jong Hun, Pocheon vice mayor; Lim, Kyoung Suk, Dongducheon city vice mayor, key staff, and community relations representatives. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Pomare Te’o Jr.) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – Oh, Who Seok, the vice governor of Gyeonggi-do, six vice mayors from different Gyeonggi province cities, and key staff members toured Camp Casey and Camp Hovey during the 4th Northern Gyeonggi Vice Governor and Vice Mayor’s Conference Oct. 31.



Gyeonggi-do hosts the conference in a different city every other month, selecting Dongducheon city for the month of October. The event is meant to introduce vice mayors to various things of importance they may encounter during their tenure. Dongducheon city reached out to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and requested a tour of the installation to promote Korean-American friendship and more effectively explain the military’s presence in the area.



The group consisted of Oh, Who Seok, Gyeonggi-do vice governor; Kim, Ken Ki, Paju vice mayor; Park, Seong Nam, Uijeongbu vice mayor; Kim, Jeong Min, Yangju vice mayor; Kim Jong Hun, Pocheon vice mayor; Lim, Kyoung Suk, Dongducheon city vice mayor, key staff, and community relations representatives.



Dr. Irving Taylor, Yongsan-Casey deputy to the garrison commander, welcomed the officials to the installation and took them on a walking tour of some of the facilities.



“We have a great relationship with our community partners,” said Taylor. “Our Soldiers and civilians are frequently invited to wonderful off-base activities that really help improve cross-cultural understanding and create long-lasting memories. I hope all of today’s guests enjoyed the trip and gained a better understanding of life on a military installation. This place is more than just a piece of land, it’s home to an entire community of diverse and hard-working professionals.”



During the driving portion of the tour, Kim, Song Ae, Yongsan-Casey community relations officer, described the history of the installation, which goes all the way back to the Korean War. Along the route, the vice mayors asked a variety of engaging questions aimed at gaining a better understanding of the Soldiers’ lives and how the military presence here fits into the larger kaleidoscope.



The capstone of the tour featured a M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System, M1068 FDC track vehicle, and Humvee display. U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Fires Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, introduced the vehicles to the vice mayors while having several engaging conversations about their personal experiences and impressions of life in Korea.



Many of the officials also served in the military in years past, attesting to the strength and endurance of the ROK-U.S. alliance and creating a shared sense of camaraderie among the group. The South Korean and American patriots, stood side-by-side and rendered a salute during the playing of Retreat, which signaled the end of the duty day, temporarily pausing the friendly conversations.



The vice governor of Gyeonggi province expressed his gratitude to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and the Soldiers of 210th Field Artillery Brigade for their support of the initiative.



“It was a meaningful experience to observe firsthand the training and daily lives of U.S. Soldiers dedicated to the peace of the Korean Peninsula,” said Oh. “Gyeonggi Province will continue to work to strengthen the U.S.-Korea alliance and to promote stability in border regions.”



Oh volunteered to don the Improved Outer Tactical Vest just before the conclusion of the tour. The entire group beamed with joy as they watched Oh put on the uniform and talk about the experience.



U.S. Army Yongsan-Casey organizes over 100 events a year to help promote cross-cultural understanding and awareness. U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians and citizens in the area frequently articulate their appreciation for such events and the positive impacts they have on quality of life while abroad.