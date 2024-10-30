340th FTG spotlights top performers, readiness during fall 2024 MUTA

The 340th Flying Training Group held its fall mandatory unit training assembly, or MUTA, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 17-18, 2024.
Col. Anthony Straw, 340th FTG commander, initiated his first commander’s call by thanking and recognizing unit personnel for their outstanding dedication and excellence, while also officially introducing himself to the entire group and reiterating the group’s strategic priorities, mission, and vision.
Straw dedicated a significant portion of the MUTA highlighting the importance of integrating risk management concepts to enhance and maximize readiness so it can enable the group to meet the operational demands of the Great Power Competition.
“Risk management allows the Air Force to mitigate risk to the lowest possible level when it comes to taking on critical missions especially during a wartime environment. The recent [command-level] task order incorporates exercises to help Airmen become more familiar with the tools so that if they are in a high-stress environment or taking on a potentially risky project, they’ll be able to incorporate the [risk management] tools and come out on the top,” said Master Sgt. Angelina Manby, 340 FTG occupational safety manager. “One thing that stood out during this training is the focus on risk management is not only a safety function, it is applicable to all operations to include security, logistics, and finance.”
After the briefing, the group broke out into teams to solve risk management-based scenarios facilitated by the occupational safety manager.
“Each group had to work together to identify all the risks associated with their scenario then use the Hazard ID tools in Department of the Air Force Pamphlet 90-803 in order to come up with a plan to mitigate the hazards or risk associated with their scenario,” added Manby. “The groups got the chance to become familiar with the Risk Management publication and what scenarios to use with the Hazard ID tools listed in the publication.”
The command team also recognized the following members for exceptional performance in the following respective categories:
Air and Space Commendation Medal
- Staff Sgt. Denise Solorzano, 340th FTG/Command Support Staff
Commander’s Coin for Excellent Performance
- Master Sgt. Douglas, 340th FTG/Military Personnel Flight
- Master Sgt. Victoria Hubbard, 340th FTG/MPF
- Master Sgt. Christine Narro, 340th FTG/Education and Training
- Ms. Chastity Ramirez, 340th FTG/Financial Management
- Maj. Bradley Gauvin, 340th FTG/FM
Chief’s Avengers Award
This award serves to recognize an individual who goes above and beyond what is expected of them outside their normal duties. Someone who displays outstanding qualities in leadership, professionalism, innovation, and/or teamwork in taking care of Airmen. By publicly recognizing these core leadership and followership attributes, this award reinforces the commitment to duty, dedication to upholding standards, stepping outside of their comfort zone, and promoting a culture of respect, trust, and inclusion.
- Master Sgt. Janina-Eva White, 340th FTG/MPF
Quarterly Awards (1st Quarter)
Airman: Senior Airman Samuel Huebner, 340th FTG/Undergraduate Flying Training
Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Jacob Snider, 340th FTG/UFT/Center of Excellence
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Giavonia Fields, 43rd Flying Training Squadron
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Mitchell Pike, 5th Flying Training Squadron
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Caleb Klass, 96th Flying Training Squadron
Instructor Pilot: Maj. Franchot Thomas, 96th FTS
Support Officer: Maj. Donald Lewis, 96th FTS
Flight Commander: Lt. Col. William Harris, 39th Flying Training Squadron
Citizen Airman: Maj. Benjamin Broussard, 39th FTS
Quarterly Awards (2nd Quarter)
Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Madison Barrera, 433rd Training Squadron
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Eric Fowler, 340FTG/CoE
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Jennifer Hyden, 43rd FTS
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Robert Rohmiller, 39th FTS
Instructor Pilot: Maj. Patrick Bruton, 39th FTS
Support Officer: Maj. Matthew Simpson, 5th FTS
Flight Commander: Lt. Col. Justin Perkins, 39th FTS
Citizen Airman: Maj. Lindsey Ellis, 39th FTS
NCO Promotions
- Tech. Sgt. Cory Daly
- Tech. Sgt. Lauren Hawkins
- Staff Sgt. Samuel Huebner
- Staff Sgt. Alecia Whitelock
The group also bid farewell to eight members and welcomed 13 new teammates.
