    340th FTG spotlights top performers, readiness during fall 2024 MUTA

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Story by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    The 340th Flying Training Group held its fall mandatory unit training assembly, or MUTA, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Oct. 17-18, 2024.

    Col. Anthony Straw, 340th FTG commander, initiated his first commander’s call by thanking and recognizing unit personnel for their outstanding dedication and excellence, while also officially introducing himself to the entire group and reiterating the group’s strategic priorities, mission, and vision.

    Straw dedicated a significant portion of the MUTA highlighting the importance of integrating risk management concepts to enhance and maximize readiness so it can enable the group to meet the operational demands of the Great Power Competition.

    “Risk management allows the Air Force to mitigate risk to the lowest possible level when it comes to taking on critical missions especially during a wartime environment. The recent [command-level] task order incorporates exercises to help Airmen become more familiar with the tools so that if they are in a high-stress environment or taking on a potentially risky project, they’ll be able to incorporate the [risk management] tools and come out on the top,” said Master Sgt. Angelina Manby, 340 FTG occupational safety manager. “One thing that stood out during this training is the focus on risk management is not only a safety function, it is applicable to all operations to include security, logistics, and finance.”

    After the briefing, the group broke out into teams to solve risk management-based scenarios facilitated by the occupational safety manager.

    “Each group had to work together to identify all the risks associated with their scenario then use the Hazard ID tools in Department of the Air Force Pamphlet 90-803 in order to come up with a plan to mitigate the hazards or risk associated with their scenario,” added Manby. “The groups got the chance to become familiar with the Risk Management publication and what scenarios to use with the Hazard ID tools listed in the publication.”

    The command team also recognized the following members for exceptional performance in the following respective categories:

    Air and Space Commendation Medal

    - Staff Sgt. Denise Solorzano, 340th FTG/Command Support Staff

    Commander’s Coin for Excellent Performance

    - Master Sgt. Douglas, 340th FTG/Military Personnel Flight

    - Master Sgt. Victoria Hubbard, 340th FTG/MPF

    - Master Sgt. Christine Narro, 340th FTG/Education and Training

    - Ms. Chastity Ramirez, 340th FTG/Financial Management

    - Maj. Bradley Gauvin, 340th FTG/FM

    Chief’s Avengers Award

    This award serves to recognize an individual who goes above and beyond what is expected of them outside their normal duties. Someone who displays outstanding qualities in leadership, professionalism, innovation, and/or teamwork in taking care of Airmen. By publicly recognizing these core leadership and followership attributes, this award reinforces the commitment to duty, dedication to upholding standards, stepping outside of their comfort zone, and promoting a culture of respect, trust, and inclusion.

    - Master Sgt. Janina-Eva White, 340th FTG/MPF

    Quarterly Awards (1st Quarter)

    Airman: Senior Airman Samuel Huebner, 340th FTG/Undergraduate Flying Training

    Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Jacob Snider, 340th FTG/UFT/Center of Excellence

    Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Giavonia Fields, 43rd Flying Training Squadron

    Company Grade Officer: Capt. Mitchell Pike, 5th Flying Training Squadron

    Field Grade Officer: Maj. Caleb Klass, 96th Flying Training Squadron

    Instructor Pilot: Maj. Franchot Thomas, 96th FTS​

    Support Officer: Maj. Donald Lewis, 96th FTS ​

    Flight Commander: Lt. Col. William Harris, 39th Flying Training Squadron

    Citizen Airman: Maj. Benjamin Broussard, 39th FTS

    Quarterly Awards (2nd Quarter)

    Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Madison Barrera, 433rd Training Squadron

    Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Eric Fowler, 340FTG/CoE​

    Company Grade Officer: Capt. Jennifer Hyden, 43rd FTS

    Field Grade Officer: Maj. Robert Rohmiller, 39th FTS

    Instructor Pilot: Maj. Patrick Bruton, 39th FTS​

    Support Officer: Maj. Matthew Simpson, 5th FTS​

    Flight Commander: Lt. Col. Justin Perkins, 39th FTS​

    Citizen Airman: Maj. Lindsey Ellis, 39th FTS

    NCO Promotions

    - Tech. Sgt. Cory Daly

    - Tech. Sgt. Lauren Hawkins

    - Staff Sgt. Samuel Huebner

    - Staff Sgt. Alecia Whitelock

    The group also bid farewell to eight members and welcomed 13 new teammates.

