KS25 | The 623rd ACS can’t be pinned down

Photo By Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tae Burgess, left, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing Air Defense Company...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tae Burgess, left, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing Air Defense Company A/B Radar aviation radar technician crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Abbey, 752nd Operations Support Squadron Tactical Operations Center - Light Pathfinder team lead, erect a Rola Tube Antenna during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. The training allowed the U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps the opportunity to conduct precise, multi-domain effects that demonstrated the strength and versatility of the joint force during KS25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The 623 Air Control Squadron worked with the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) to provide battle management in support of Exercise Keen Sword 25 (KS25) Oct 18 - Nov 1, 2024.



After travelling over 1,500 miles from their home station at Kadena Air Base, Japan, the 623rd ACS integrated with their U.S Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and JASDF counterparts to successfully provide command and control capabilities to aircraft participating in KS25.



“Maintaining a good relationship with joint service and the Japanese Self-Defense Force allows us to understand and use their systems,” said Capt. Zackary Schreiber, 623rd ACS detachment commander. “So, if we have to step for an exercise or a real world emergency, we know how each other functions and how to keep information flowing.”



While at Misawa, the 623rd ACS operated out of two separate locations. One team assembled a shelter tent where they utilized the mobile Tactical Operations Center - Light kit while working side-by-side with the Marine Corps and their Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system. The second team worked out of the direction center with the 610th ACS assigned to Misawa Air Base and the JASDF.



Keen Sword demonstrates and advances U.S.-Japan interoperability and reinforces solidarity of the U.S.-Japan alliance by exercising the most modern equipment and procedures under realistic conditions.



The direction center team worked with the JASDF and the 610th to control missions and provide information to aircraft flying in support of KS25. The teams debriefed extensively after every mission to continue optimizing their individual and combined capabilities.



“Seeing the way that the JASDF out here uses their systems has opened a lot of doors for us to take back and improve our processes at Kadena,” said Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wolfe, 623rd ACS flight chief of weapons and tactics. “Also, we shared our standards and advancements with the other ACS units.”



One thing that Wolfe said he specifically appreciated were the JASDF radio assignment and management processes because they were digitized which increased the ease of information flow.



“It’s been a great experience working with the JASDF at Misawa,” said Schreiber. “They are just as experienced and professional as the service members I am used to working with.”



The 623rd ACS, alongside joint force and allied partners, encountered realistic and relevant training opportunities that increased their ability to plan, communicate, and conduct multi-domain operations.



“It feels like we're actually deployed to the field,” said Tech. Sgt. Sherraye Carter, 623rd ACS noncommissioned officer in charge of command and control integrations. “It’s really important to fully experience that, not only for the Airmen personally, but for the equipment as well.”