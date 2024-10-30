Meals on the Move: 51st FSS executes contingency services

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Force Support Squadron executed contingency services for the first time in recent years during Beverly Herd 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 1, 2024.



This operation marks a significant milestone for the squadron, as it deployed an alternate DFAC for the first time in recent training exercises. The availability of a dining facility is crucial in contingent environments, where it may serve as the only source of food for Airmen. This capability ensures Airmen remain fueled and ready to meet mission demands.



“I think food is something we often take for granted until we really need it,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bao Thao, 51st FSS war reserve materials manager. “A meal can be one of the biggest morale boosts, and we do everything we can to provide that anytime, anywhere, in any environment.”



Executing alternate DFAC operations requires meticulous planning and coordination with numerous agencies and units across the base, and here at Osan they also have Republic of Korea Air Force counterparts to turn to for help. If a hardened facility does not already have the necessary equipment, units such as the 51st Civil Engineering Squadron and 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron work with the 51st FSS to find the resources they need. Versatility is key not only at the operational level, but at the tactical level as well.



“Not all of our Airmen are assigned to the DFAC, but every one of them, whether they’re assigned to the post office or the airport, can adapt and help operate this alternate DFAC,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cassidy Damm, 51st FSS DFAC manager. “These Airmen truly exemplify what it means to be multi-capable.”



The 51st FSS’s ability to mobilize DFAC operations during BH 25-1 underscores their vital role in sustaining mission readiness. Through thorough planning, specialized equipment, and dedicated personnel, the squadron ensures that Airmen are adequately nourished and prepared to execute their mission in any environment or contingency scenario.



As they continue to innovate, the 51st FSS remains steadfast in its commitment to support the operational readiness of the 51st FW.

