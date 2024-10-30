Keen Sword 25: U.S. Air Force, Japanese Forces Unite for First Integrated Rapid Airfield Damage Repair Training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, and Japanese Air...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force airmen smooth out concrete during a bilateral rapid airfield damage repair (RADR) training as part of exercise Keen Sword 25 at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

U.S. and Japanese forces launched their first fully integrated Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training on Oct. 30, 2024, as part of exercise Keen Sword 25, a biennial event focused on joint readiness and operational resilience in the Indo-Pacific.



This year’s Keen Sword exercise unites all branches of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (JSDF)—Ground, Maritime, and Air—in joint operations with U.S. forces. The training centers on strengthening interoperability and enhancing mission resilience in contingency scenarios, a critical aspect of maintaining security in the region.



“This is the first time we've trained with all components of the Japanese military,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Manco, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) prime base engineer emergency force manager.



In the past, the 35th CES and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force have conducted RADR training, but in this iteration, this is the first time the 35th CES has had the opportunity to work alongside all the branches of the JSDF.



“Through RADR exercises, we’re able to practice real-world airfield recovery scenarios with our Japanese allies, which strengthens our ability to maintain airfield functionality under challenging conditions,” Manco added.



RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for flightline operations to continue in combat or natural disaster situations. This comprehensive training covers various aspects, including damage assessment, debris removal, and the application of expedient repair methods for runways and other critical infrastructure.



The training also involves hands-on experience with heavy equipment and specialized materials, such as concrete or fiberglass covers, with an emphasis on safety protocols and efficient repair strategies in order to maintain operational readiness even under challenging conditions.



The RADR training within Keen Sword 25 builds vital infrastructure repair skills ensuring both U.S. and Japanese forces are prepared to restore airfield capabilities quickly if needed.



“This exercise not only reinforces the U.S.-Japan security alliance but also provides an invaluable opportunity for our members to work closely with Japanese counterparts,” Manco explained.



The U.S.-Japan alliance is founded on shared interests, values, and a commitment to freedom and human rights. Both nations remain focused on maintaining regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, including building new partnerships and enhancing multilateral cooperation.



“Our participation in Keen Sword 25 allows us to refine critical skills in rapid airfield recovery and reinforces our readiness to respond alongside our Japanese counterparts,” said, Lt Col. Daniel Blomberg, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “This exercise not only strengthens our interoperability but ensures we’re prepared to restore and maintain operational capabilities under any conditions, contributing to a stronger regional defense posture.”