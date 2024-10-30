Walter Reed’s NICU celebrates Halloween

Courtesy Photo | As part of Walter Reed’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)’s celebration of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As part of Walter Reed’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)’s celebration of Halloween, staff and parents dressed their newborns in festive costumes on Oct. 31. HN Asia Lopez, HN Shae Lopez, and their baby girl, Maylani Lopez, dressed as Star Wars characters, with light sabers and Baby Yoda in tow to the delight of NICU staff members who coordinated the joyful event. see less | View Image Page

As part of Walter Reed’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)’s celebration of Halloween, staff and parents dressed their newborns in festive costumes on Oct. 31. HN Asia Lopez, HN Shae Lopez, and their baby girl, Maylani Lopez, dressed as Star Wars characters, with light sabers and Baby Yoda in tow to the delight of NICU staff members who coordinated the joyful event.