Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed’s NICU celebrates Halloween

    Walter Reed’s NICU celebrates Halloween

    Courtesy Photo | As part of Walter Reed’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)’s celebration of...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Story by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    As part of Walter Reed’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)’s celebration of Halloween, staff and parents dressed their newborns in festive costumes on Oct. 31. HN Asia Lopez, HN Shae Lopez, and their baby girl, Maylani Lopez, dressed as Star Wars characters, with light sabers and Baby Yoda in tow to the delight of NICU staff members who coordinated the joyful event.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 16:19
    Story ID: 484365
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed’s NICU celebrates Halloween, by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Walter Reed’s NICU celebrates Halloween
    Walter Reed’s NICU celebrates Halloween
    Walter Reed’s NICU celebrates Halloween
    Walter Reed’s NICU celebrates Halloween
    Walter Reed’s NICU celebrates Halloween

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    babies
    Halloween
    Walter Reed
    NICU
    Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download