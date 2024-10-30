Recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Photo By Taylor Mayberry | 241029-A-VP464-1002 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Nicole Smith, Franklin County Human Services PA...... read more read more Photo By Taylor Mayberry | 241029-A-VP464-1002 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Nicole Smith, Franklin County Human Services PA Link access coordinator and human resources representative, addresses an audience of Letterkenny Army Depot employees on Oct. 29 as part of a National Disability Awareness Month event. More than 100 Letterkenny employees listened in as Smith discussed fair pay, job security, career growth, meaningful work, creativity, and the American Disabilities Act. (U.S. Army photo/Taylor Mayberry) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Of the many observances in October, one that Letterkenny Army Depot’s Equal Employment Opportunity office focused on was National Disability Awareness Month. The team invited Nicole Smith, Franklin County Human Services PA Link access coordinator and human resources representative, as a guest speaker to the depot on Oct. 29.



More than 100 Letterkenny employees listened in as Smith discussed fair pay, job security, career growth, meaningful work, creativity, and the American Disabilities Act.



Through various positions, Smith has more than 20 years in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, supporting people with disabilities. She is from Chambersburg and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Shippensburg University.



The 2016 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System shows that one in four American adults has a disability.



Disabilities can range from, but are not limited to, loss of hearing and/or vision, intellectual and developmental delays, mental health conditions, cancer, diabetes, autism spectrum disorder and a full range of physical conditions.



According to the Department of Labor, NDEAM’s purpose is to confirm the commitment to ensuring disabled workers have access to good jobs, every month of every year.



“Nicole did a great job reminding us that the ADA prohibits the discrimination on the basis of a disability and that our employees should feel genuinely valued, supported, and treated equally here at the depot,” said Jeremy Gordon, LEAD EEO manager. “She even held us accountable by stating we are all responsible for eliminating and removing any barriers that may occur.”



For more information on the presentation or NDEAM, contact the LEAD EEO at 717-267-5203.