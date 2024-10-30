Energy Action Month Highlights Fort Campbell's Path to Sustainable Mission Readiness

Photo By Kayla Cosby | Fort Campbell sparked energy awareness at Marshall Elementary October 30. Captain...... read more read more Photo By Kayla Cosby | Fort Campbell sparked energy awareness at Marshall Elementary October 30. Captain Current, our blue-caped hero, took the stage alongside “Energy Vampires” to teach students that small actions—like turning off lights, unplugging devices, and washing full loads—make a big impact on saving resources. see less | View Image Page

Energy efficiency at Fort Campbell has undergone significant transformations since the 1940s, adapting to changes in technology, environmental standards, and mission requirements. Initially reliant on coal, the installation transitioned to natural gas in the 1950s, reflecting broader trends in energy use across the nation.

In the 2000s, the Army and Department of Defense (DoD) implemented ASHRAE Standard 90.1, requiring all new facilities to meet stringent energy efficiency standards aimed at a 30% performance improvement. This change led to the construction of 5.3 million square feet of energy-efficient buildings by 2020, representing one-third of Fort Campbell’s total 17.9 million square feet of infrastructure.

As facility management evolves, integrating advanced technologies has become crucial. The workforce must adapt, employing skills akin to modern car diagnostics to efficiently operate and maintain these complex systems. This emphasis on technology not only enhances operational capabilities but also ensures effective energy management practices that respond to changing needs.

To further bolster energy efficiency, Fort Campbell has implemented the Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), a comprehensive "fence-to-fence" initiative designed to address various energy-consuming systems across the installation. Key projects under this initiative include:

LED Lighting Upgrades: Overhauling lighting in 374 buildings and replacing 77,000 fixtures to improve energy efficiency.

HVAC Control Upgrades: Enhancing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in 53 buildings to optimize energy use.

Rooftop Unit Replacements: Upgrading 11 buildings with more efficient rooftop units.

Additionally, the REFoRM program (Reducing Energy Footprint through Optimization and Resource Management) has three significant projects planned for the current year, focusing on:

Fan-Coil Optimization: Enhancing temperature control and reducing energy consumption in 11 barracks.

Lighting Upgrades: Further reducing energy waste in communal and operational areas.

Chiller Optimization: Improving cooling efficiency at Division Headquarters.

Energy costs at Fort Campbell peak during specific times—between 4–10 a.m. in winter and 1–7 p.m. in summer. To mitigate these costs, the installation encourages residents and personnel to minimize appliance use during these periods, helping reduce demand charges and overall electricity expenses.

The ongoing solar expansion project, supported by the Army’s Office of Energy Initiatives, aims to establish additional on-site solar fields near the Tennessee border. These installations are integral to creating localized microgrids, which provide resilient power sources during outages, enhancing Fort Campbell's energy independence and operational readiness.

Fort Campbell is also advancing energy resilience through solar expansion. Partnering with the Army’s Office of Energy Initiatives (OEI), the installation is developing a new 17-megawatt solar array near its current solar site. Mir Khan, a DPW energy engineer, notes, “This renewable energy project will produce clean, carbon-free electricity and enhance energy supply diversity. It strengthens Fort Campbell’s energy security by creating a local, resilient power source, especially valuable in emergency situations.”

October is recognized as Energy Action Month, providing an opportunity for Fort Campbell to raise awareness about energy conservation and the importance of energy efficiency in supporting mission readiness. Residents and workers are encouraged to adopt simple yet impactful practices, such as:

Turning Off Lights: Ensuring lights are switched off in unoccupied rooms.

Unplugging Appliances: Disconnecting devices not in use to prevent energy waste.

Washing Full Loads Only: Maximizing energy and water efficiency by only washing laundry and dishes with full loads.

Bob Ott, energy manager, Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Fort Campbell, emphasizes the importance of these community engagement efforts in fostering a culture of energy stewardship. He states, “Every small action counts when it comes to energy savings. We encourage everyone to be mindful of their usage, from turning off lights to unplugging devices.” This philosophy encourages collective responsibility among residents and personnel, reinforcing the idea that individual actions contribute to larger energy conservation goals.

Moreover, Ott highlights that energy efficiency is critical for mission readiness, explaining, “If we can clean up our losses across the board, we can better prepare for any situation that arises.” His insights underline that energy conservation is integral to the installation's resilience and operational capabilities.

Mir Khan, an energy engineer with Fort Campbell DPW, adds, “Our shift to energy-efficient systems isn’t just about cutting costs—it's about future-proofing our operations.”



Khan underscores that these changes will help mitigate the impact of extreme weather conditions and reduce the installation’s reliance on external power sources. He further notes, “With projects like the microgrid, we’re not just managing energy, we’re enhancing Fort Campbell’s overall sustainability and readiness.”

The microgrid project, expected to be completed by August 2025, will consist of three generators producing a total of six megawatts of power, aimed at maintaining the operational capacity of the airfield during critical situations.

Through a combination of innovative technology, strategic programs, and community engagement, Fort Campbell exemplifies energy stewardship, enhancing its operational resilience and readiness for future challenges.

In addition to technical upgrades, Fort Campbell is fostering energy awareness among the next generation. Recently, excitement filled the Marshall Elementary School auditorium as Captain Current, a blue-caped energy superhero, took the stage, surrounded by "Energy Vampires" draped in black. Through a lively performance, Captain Current taught students about the importance of turning off lights, unplugging devices, and washing full loads. His message was clear: Each little action counts in saving our resources.

After the assembly, the kids headed to the hands-on activity stations set up by the Kentucky Science Center and Fort Campbell’s DPW. Nine unique stations awaited them, each showcasing a different way to harness energy. Dr. Kewanis Kennedy, Marshall Elementary School principal noted that at one station, a small solar panel captured sunlight to power a tiny fan, while at another, kids pedaled a bike that lit up a bulb.

“It's important for us to understand energy and to conserve energy, because we all have played a vital role in this society and on earth,” Kennedy said. “We need to preserve the earth and the resources that we have. So, it's good for the kids to see that and to get out and to have that in assembly is something they understand, and kind of their language.