USS Oak Hill Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble | SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 26, 2024) Seaman Jerry Ursua, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), lifts a flagpole on the ship's flight deck during sea and anchor detail, Oct. 26, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Kemble)

SOUDA BAY, Greece - The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) arrived in Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 26, 2024.

“Our visit to Souda Bay is particularly important,” said Command Master Chief Brandon Majors, assigned to Oak Hill, “Oak Hill will be conducting some routine maintenance while in port. This will also allow our Sailors and Marines a chance to rest.”



While in Souda Bay, Sailors and Marines will be able to utilize the support services available at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay and explore the nearby city of Chania to experience the history, culture and cuisine while developing strong relations between the United States and Greece.

“The crew is excited to observe the Oxi Day national holiday and support the Greek celebration,” said Majors, “In 1940, Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas rejected an ultimatum from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Mussolini demanded that Italian troops be allowed to pass through Greece to occupy ‘strategic points’ and Metaxas responded in French, the diplomatic language at the time, saying ‘Alors, c'est la guerre’ which translates to ‘Then, it is war.’”



Oak Hill is conducting operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) in the 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) areas of operations, in support of maritime stability and security in defense of U.S., Allied, and partner interests.

The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is comprised of its flagship namesake, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Oak Hill, and the embarked 24th MEU (SOC). The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a command element, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team 1/8), and Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 24.

For more than 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with U.S. Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

To learn more about USS Oak Hill, please visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ussoakhilllsd51

To learn more about WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC), please visit our DVIDS feature page: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu