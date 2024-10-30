BACH Offers TRICARE Beneficiary Walk-in Flu Vaccine Event Nov. 12

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public Health offers a final community-wide walk-in flu vaccine event open to all TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Cole Park Commons.



All TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries can receive their flu vaccine at this community-wide walk-in event, Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fort Campbell’s Cole Park Commons.



Patients enrolled in a BACH Patient-Centered Medical Home can receive the flu vaccine within their assigned clinic during normal clinic hours if they are unable to attend this scheduled event.



The influenza vaccine is available to all BACH Health System family medical homes, including Air Assault, Gold, Screaming Eagle, and Young Eagle Medical Homes. TRICARE-enrolled family members who receive care at BACH and Screaming Eagle Medical Home can receive the seasonal influenza vaccine on a walk-in basis at their assigned medical home Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Patients with scheduled appointments can also receive the flu vaccine during their visit.



Soldiers assigned to Fort Campbell should reach out to their units for seasonal influenza vaccination dates.



“We encourage everyone to take advantage of receiving the flu vaccine annually, which can help prevent or lessen the severity of flu,” said BACH public health nurse, Capt. Gregory Richter. “For individuals to receive the most protection in this region, we recommended our beneficiaries get the vaccine between October and December.”



TRICARE beneficiaries aged six months or older, including service members, retirees, and family members; and eligible Department of Defense and Department of the Army civilians and contractors who require vaccination for employment may receive the vaccine with no out-of-pocket expense during this event.



Individuals will need to present their military ID or common access card before receiving the vaccine. Healthcare staff will provide participants with proof of vaccination for those requiring documentation for work, school, childcare, travel, etc.

