188th Medical Group Temporarily Relocates to Fort Chaffee

Don’t let the Dispensary sign fool you. Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, buildings 1339 and 1340 are the temporary home to the 188th Medical Group. “Over an eight-day period, our full-time staff transported 15 loads of equipment, medical supplies and office furniture to set up our new location,” said Lt. Col. Peter Mudge, the 188th Medical Group medical administrative officer. “We are operational now due to their hard work and quick transitional time.”



The 188th Medical Group needed a new location while their Ebbing location was under construction. According to Mudge, the Medical Group will remain at Fort Chaffee for the next year. When the construction is complete, the upgraded facility will create better patient flow for Airmen care.



To get to the new Medical Group offices, go to the Fort Chaffee main gate entrance. Once through, turn right on Fort Smith Boulevard, and then left on 3rd Avenue. The 188th Medical Group is located on the corner of 3rd. Ave. and 14th Street.



After entering building 1340, Airmen will find the check-in desk, administration offices, medical exam rooms, and the immunizations clinic. The dental, public health, optometry, hearing, and full-time personnel offices are in building 1339. The bio-environmental office will remain at the 188th Wing in building 212. The offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



During 188th Wing drill weekends, the offices will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Members needing to in-process or out-process can go in on Saturday during drill weekend between 1 and 3:30 p.m.



Flu vaccinations will still be conducted at the 188th Wing in building 212 on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., and 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday’s availability is between 8 and 11 a.m. Servicemembers with questions can contact the Medical Group org box at 188.WG.MDG.Org@us.af.mil.

