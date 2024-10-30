75 Years of Excellence

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) held a ceremony in celebration of the NCOA’s 75th anniversary in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 30, 2024. The 7th Army NCOA is the U.S. Army’s oldest NCOA and is the only NCOA serving the U.S. European and African Command theaters along with employing mobile training teams throughout Europe and Africa.



“I have been fortunate to be a part of some notable units, but the 7th Army NCOA is the most significant part of my journey so far,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Errol H. Brooks, 36th commandant of the 7th Army NCOA. “You walk through the halls and see this institution’s impact on our partners and allies, the local community and the overall Army. Its 75-year legacy is a testament to its enduring impact.”



7th Army NCOA History



The 7th Army NCOA was originally established as the U.S. Constabulary NCOA after the events of World War II.



After the U.S. Army reopened the Grafenwoehr Training Area in 1946, the commanding general of the U.S. Constabulary, Maj. Gen. Isaac D. White, noticed a shortage of noncommissioned officers (NCOs) across the constabulary. White directed Brig. Gen. Bruce C. Clarke, commanding general of the 2nd Constabulary Brigade, to open a school for the purpose of institutional training of NCOs.



The first class was enrolled Oct. 17, 1949, with Clarke as the commandant.



At its inception, the academy occupied two adjoining barracks: Stetten and Jensen barracks, located in Munich, Germany.



The academy was designated as the 7th Army NCOA on Nov. 1, 1951, when the 7th Army absorbed the functions and facilities of the constabulary after its reactivation in 1950.



7th Army NCOA Today



The 7th Army NCOA focuses on developing well-rounded, disciplined leaders who build cohesive teams across alliances, ensuring success in joint multinational operational environments. One of the courses the 7th Army NCOA offers is the Basic Leader Course (BLC). BLC prepares sergeants, promotable specialists and corporals to lead at the squad and team levels by providing an opportunity to acquire the leader skills, knowledge and experience needed to be successful as NCOs. BLC is the foundation for further training and leader development. The academy offers ten cycles of BLC per fiscal year.



The 7th Army NCOA is the only NCOA to enroll international military students (IMT), primarily from European partner and allied nations, in its BLC courses as well. The academy has hosted military members from nations such as Norway, Serbia, the Netherlands, Cyprus, and many more. These IMTs have graduated from the 7th Army NCOA and shared the leadership skills and experiences they have gained with their units.



“I envision exponential growth for the NCOA,” said Brooks. “We have an ambitious goal of enrolling 3,000 students annually, including a significant international student population. Beyond expanding the BLC, we’re committed to saving the Army resources by establishing the Master Leader Course (MLC) in Europe.”



MLC provides European units with the ability to retain high levels of readiness in their formations and represents an evolution in the construct and conduct of the NCOA. The new MLC brings that experience forward to a new generation of leaders, ensuring European based units are prepared to fight and win on the modern battlefield.



“We sensed a need to bring MLC to the European footprint,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Holmes III, the 35th Commandant of the 7th Army NCOA. “We had several touchpoints over the course of a year to where we are today with actually bringing the first MLC in Europe.”



The 7th Army NCOA is the oldest in the Army, providing NCO instruction courses since 1949.



“This is an opportunity to reflect on the academy’s many achievements,” said Brooks. “It is also a time to look to the future to see how we can affect NCO development by strengthening the backbone, continuing to create interoperability with our partners and preparing our junior NCOs to lead in and win combat. Building upon the exceptional work of the 35 Commandants before me – from Brigadier Generals to Command Sergeants Major – we aim to solidify our position as the premier Army institution.”

