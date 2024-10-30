Camp Zama welcomes US, Japanese guests for ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ ‘Haunted Hangar’ Halloween events

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Children dressed as a firefighter and Buzz Lightyear pose for a photo in front of a...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Children dressed as a firefighter and Buzz Lightyear pose for a photo in front of a Humvee during the combined “Trunk-or-Treat” and “Haunted Hangar” event, which the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan co-hosted Oct. 26 at Kastner Airfield on Camp Zama, Japan. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – A combined “Trunk-or-Treat” and “Haunted Hangar” event brought both on-base community members and Japanese guests to the installation Saturday for an evening of fun and frightful Halloween festivities.



The U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan co-hosted the annual event, in which they transformed the USAABJ aircraft hangar into a haunted house and lined the tarmac with nearly 30 decorated cars to provide a unique trick-or-treating experience for attendees.



The festive atmosphere resonated with the youngest attendees, including first graders Soma Ichikawa and Taisei Ichikawa, who were there to experience their first American-style Halloween.



Dressed as a firefighter, Soma shared his thoughts after navigating the haunted hangar.



“It was a very frightening experience,” Soma said. “[But] it was super fun, and I want to go back to get some more candy.”



Taisei also ventured through the haunted hangar and had very similar things to say.



“I had fun because I was able to receive a lot of candy,” he said.



Lt. Col. Nicklaus C. Franck, USAABJ commander, said it was fun being able to share an American tradition with local families and children at the airfield since it was likely a first-time experience for many of them. The commander said he was happy to see so many people smiling and having a good time.



“We are here in Japan, in [our] host nation,” Franck said. “I love sharing things like this.”



USAABJ Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Keelty said the event was a great opportunity to bring both Americans and Japanese together to enjoy the Halloween spirit.



“It’s super important to share these cultural experiences with each other,” Keelty said. “I think everybody that’s attended is having a great time.”



Franck emphasized the collaborative effort required to make the event a success, noting the participation from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion, the 78th Signal Battalion, and U.S. Army Japan.



“There’s no way we could do this alone,” Franck said. “We all did it together.”