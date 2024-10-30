950th Spectrum Warfare Group and 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron activate at Robins Air Force Base

Photo By Senior Airman Anna Smith | From the left: U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Anna Smith | From the left: U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Middents, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group commander and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. C. Ryan Cox, 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, stand at attention during the presentation of colors and singing of the National Anthem before the 950 SWG and 17 EWS assumption of command ceremony at the Museum of Aviation, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 29, 2024. The activation of the 950 SWG and 17 EWS brings the total number of units the 350 SWW has activated since it stood up in 2021 to five, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to invest in Electromagnetic Warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith) see less | View Image Page

The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing activated the 950th Spectrum Warfare Group and the 17th Electronic Warfare Squadron in an assumption of command ceremony held at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 29, a full three years ahead of schedule.



U.S. Air Force Col. Michael G. Middents assumed command of the group, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher R. Cox assumed command of the squadron, both of which will be headquartered at Robins.



“We don’t know how much time we have before the Air Force is ordered into large-scale combat again, but if we look at history it is only a matter of time,” said Middents. “...the team that dominates the Spectrum will have the upper hand in the modern fight.”



This time last year, the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, Detachment 1 and the 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron, Detachment 1, were activated at Robins, both under the command of Cox. Personnel under the command of the 350 SWW Det. 1 transitioned to become the group staff, and personnel under the command of the 87 EWS Det. 1 transitioned to make up the 17 EWS.



“As we execute and celebrate these activations and assignments, we cannot forget the monumental task that lies ahead for our organization and for our continued dedication to the unwavering commitment to securing our nation’s future,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350 SWW commander.



The group will be responsible for four mission essential functions: developing electromagnetic warfare (EW) assessments; executing EW assessments for all aircraft in the Air Force inventory; integrating approach to improve current capabilities and mature and facilitate operationalization of future capabilities; and conducting assessments of large force exercises and combat operations across the globe.



“We will now focus solely on building our organization over the next two years,” said Middents. “...simultaneously executing our mission while building our capabilities, and we will gratefully do so in support of everyone here today.”



The activation of the 950 SWG and 17 EWS brings the number of units the 350 SWW has activated since it stood up in 2021 to five, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to invest in EW.



The 950 SWG and its units will allow the Air Force to grow its ability to conduct EW assessment beyond its Combat Shield mission, which assesses EW capabilities onboard Air Force platforms and is operated by the 87 EWS, an already existing squadron that will remain at Eglin but will now be part of the 950 SWG.



“We are going to evolve Combat Shield into a true weapons system evaluation program and assess cradle to grave Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations to inform commanders and units of their EMSO capabilities and senior leaders of the EW health of the force,” said Middents.



Before its formal activation, the group was already supporting the Air Force through its participation in the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center’s Bamboo Eagle 24-2 exercise, providing assessment expertise to participants in areas ranging from EW systems effectiveness to the quality of the replicated threat environments and more.



Both units pull from historical units that are being reactivated under the EW-focused wing.



The 950 SWG, originally the 950th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems (ISR) Group, and later the 950th Electronic Systems Group, has evolved its original mission of ISR integration and acquisition, to overseeing the assessment of Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO) at a Department of the Air Force level.



Likewise, the 17 EWS pulls from a rich heritage dating back to WWII of supporting warfighters that rely on mastering the Electromagnetic Spectrum to overcome adversarial challenges.



“In the 1950s, the 17th took on a new role of training up our ground forces and our aviators on how bad a war could be,” said Cox. “...by equipping B-25 Mitchells, B-29 Superfortresses and B-57 Canberra with as many jammers as possible, so they could fly near the enemy forces and harass them.”



The unit’s prior mission of evaluating flying Electromagnetic Spectrum tactics, techniques and procedures were decisive reasons to be chosen for activation.



“The 17th was reactivated to ensure that we know what it takes to win,” said Cox. “...to ensure we are training effectively to reach those criteria for victory. This reactivation is a sign of turning tides.”



The assessment of Air Force EW capabilities, tactics, techniques and procedures is critical to ensuring the readiness of forces for joint force commanders. Providing assessments to warfighters and commanders about how the EW-enterprise is used in both exercise and real-world operations provides critical feedback that will increase the lethality of warfighters.



“The establishment of the 950th Spectrum Warfare Group and its squadrons is pivotal to expanding our capacity to assess the electromagnetic systems of our platforms,” said Fenner. “It is driven by the need for a dedicated spotlight on ensuring our weapons systems will achieve combatant commanders’ intent when it matters most: in combat, as a unified fighting force.”