Flight Commander's Course Enhances Leadership in the 188th Wing

The 188th Wing officers attended the Flight Commander's Course held Oct. 21-25 at Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith, Ark.



The course aims to equip and motivate its graduates to strengthen their squadrons through effective leadership, development, management, and communication. Specifically designed for members of the 188th Wing, the course is tailored to the local environment, with 95% of the material delivered by 188th Wing senior leaders and subject matter experts.



“I thoroughly enjoyed taking the course,” said Capt. Kimberly Morgan, from the 153rd Intelligence Squadron. “It covered a variety of topics that allowed me to reflect on areas I can improve as a leader.”



The curriculum covered a broad range of topics essential for effective command, including:

preparing for command, emotional intelligence, followership, developing full-range leadership, communication in command, building teams, leading change, developing others, conflict management and ethical leadership.



The Flight Commander Course began as a way to bolster leadership. In 2018, the Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Dave Goldfein, tasked Air University with developing course content tailored for a mission-specific Flight Commander Leadership Course (FCLC). This initiative, announced in a memorandum dated June 1, 2018, sought to formalize the roles and responsibilities of command as outlined in Air Force Instruction 1-2, Commander’s Responsibilities. By November of the same year, The Air University Global College of Graduate Professional Military Education (GCPME), also known as Global College, launched the Flight Commander’s Edge (FCE) to support this development effort.



“The course was refined by Air University in 2022 with refreshed curriculum and instructional aids,” said Lt. Col. Michael Krom, the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. “The learning outcomes remain the same. To provide resources to support flight commander development outside traditional educational channels.”



The 188th Wing held its last session of the course in June 2021. This year’s session had 10 officers, ranging from second lieutenants to majors. Another session is already planned for the spring.



“One of the key takeaways from the course is that you are not alone in your leadership role,” said Morgan. “There are others who have faced similar challenges, and you can reach out to them for support. It’s also crucial to continually revisit these concepts, engage in self-reflection, and stive to become a better leader for your Airmen.”

