Mission-Essential Support: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Careers with Purpose

DALLAS – In celebration of National Veterans and Military Family Month, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer invites the military community to build meaningful careers by joining the Army & Air Force Exchange Service team.



The Exchange offers hiring preference to Veterans and military spouses, with unmatched benefits that include competitive pay, paid vacation and sick leave, and flexible schedules depending on job the category.



More than 85% of Exchange associates are connected to the military, and 45% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce is made up of Veterans as well as military spouses and family members, highlighting the organization’s commitment to providing meaningful careers to those with military ties.



“The Exchange is deeply committed to supporting our Nation’s Veterans and military families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “The Exchange is honored to provide opportunities for every member of the military community to thrive while serving those who serve.”



Veterans who join the Exchange full-time receive credit for their military service, which counts toward an industry-leading retirement benefits package. Since 2013, the Exchange has hired more than 60,000 Veterans and military spouses.



The Exchange helps military spouses advance professionally while supporting their Soldier, Airmen or Guardian. Through the associate transfer program, military spouses can transfer to a new location during permanent changes of station, allowing them to continue employment, retain benefits and build their careers.



“Our focus on attracting, recruiting and retaining Veterans and military spouses demonstrates our commitment to the military family and those who served,” said Dr. Patrick Oldenburgh, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer. “These future teammates have a unique connectedness of the Exchange mission and share our passion for taking care of troops and their families.”



The Exchange has earned recognition for its commitment to hiring Veterans and military spouses, including being named the 2024 No. 1 Military Friendly Spouse Employer and a Top Ten Military Friendly Employer by Viqtory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse magazines. Other honors include being named a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, a Best of the Best Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine and a VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer.



For more information about worldwide career opportunities with the Exchange, visit ApplyMyExchange.com.



