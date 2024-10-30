First HH-60M Black hawk Arrives at Gowen Field

Photo By Mike Freeman | The Idaho Army National Guard's new HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter includes all upgrades...... read more read more Photo By Mike Freeman | The Idaho Army National Guard's new HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter includes all upgrades included in the UH-60M with the addition of improved cabin configuration and integrated medical capabilities not present in the UH-60L models, which are being replaced. Additionally, the forward-looking infrared camera has been moved to the helicopter’s nose for a more unobstructed view and its images can be shown directly on the pilot’s multi-function display. see less | View Image Page

The next phase in Idaho Army National Guard modernization efforts began Oct. 23 with the arrival of a new HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Gowen Field. It is the first of six expected to be delivered over the next six to eight months.

The HH-60M is the medical evacuation version of the UH-60M Black Hawk and will replace the Idaho Army National Guard’s fleet of UH-60L helicopters, which frequently support local and state agency search and rescue missions. The Idaho Army National Guard completed the upgrade of its utility helicopter fleet to the UH-60M in 2022.

"Upgrading our MEDEVAC helicopters to the M model is more than an investment in equipment—it's an investment in our Soldiers,” said Idaho Army National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Cole Packwood. “With enhanced medical capabilities coupled with improved and advanced flight controls, these helicopters are mission-critical assets that directly impact our ability to save lives, ensuring that we meet the mission with speed, capability and the highest standards of care possible. Our troops deserve nothing less."

The new MEDEVAC helicopter includes all upgrades included in the UH-60M with the addition of improved cabin configuration and integrated medical capabilities not present in the UH-60L models. These capabilities include an onboard oxygen generation system, medical suction, electrical outlets that can be used to power specialized medical equipment, and an environmental control system that can be used to help stabilize patients suffering from heat or cold injuries.

Changes to the HH-60M airframe and interior will also result in increased proficiency whether during combat operations abroad or search and rescue missions closer to home, according to Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Jacobs, the production control officer for the 1-183rd Aviation Battalion. One such improvement is integration of the rescue hoist mount to the airframe.

“This will reduce drag, allowing us to fly faster or use less fuel,” said Jacobs. “In either case it allows us more loiter time on site to conduct operations.”

The forward interior of the new Blackhawk boasts an electric litter lift, improving capacity to up to six littered or seated patients in addition to the hoist operator and medic seats, which have been moved to the rear of the interior to increase the mobility and effectiveness of those personnel. A hoist operator-controlled search light has also been added to the undercarriage, enabling that Soldier to spotlight injured personnel or lost hikers for rescuers. Additionally, the forward-looking infrared camera has been moved to the helicopter’s nose for a more unobstructed view and its images can be shown directly on the pilot’s multi-function display.

As the new helicopters arrive at Gowen Field, its UH-60L MEDEVAC fleet is being fielded to other area Army National Guard units, extending the capabilities of those units while stretching the taxpayer dollar to the maximum extent possible, according to Jacobs.

“We’re very lucky to have a young and modern fleet,” he said.