Rear Adm. Epps visits NAVSUP FLCJ for first time

Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, Naval Supply Systems Command Commander and Chief of the Supply Corps, visited Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville sites at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, and Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Oct. 28 to 30, 2024.



During Rear Adm. Epps visit, he had the chance to see up-close what makes FLCJ unique. On the first day of his trip, Epps toured the Southeast Regions, Northside Defense Fuel Support Point and learned about how the Regional (N38) and FLCJ (C700) Fuels Operations Department is leading the NAVSUP enterprise as the fuel operations mission transitions to Navy installation commanders.



"Rear Adm. Epps' visit is crucial for the N38/C700 department, as it brings NAVSUP leadership into direct contact with both our operational environment and workforce,” Lt. Cmdr. Gene Krampen, Southeast Regional Fuels Officer, said. “His discussions with N38/C700 leadership about NAVSUP’s role in supporting our path to Full Operational Capability were instrumental in addressing key regional challenges and concerns. Combined with the site tour and employee engagement, this visit ensures our priorities are aligned and that NAVSUP’s support is effectively focused where it’s most needed."



On the second day, Epps held a town hall with FLCJ employees at NAS Jacksonville to take questions and hear concerns from the people who make the NAVSUP mission happen every day.



“Our people are everything,” Rear Adm. Epps said. “You’re a great team. The energy of this team is special.”



On the last day of his visit, Rear Adm. Epps and FLCJ leadership traveled to NS Mayport to see the site’s operations first-hand. The day kicked off with an overview of the Mayport site and a warehouse tour. The Chief of the Supply Corps then got a tour of the Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 hangar and the MQ-4C Triton aircraft. It was there where he heard how FLCJ supports this unique mission.



The NAVSUP Commander also visited the Navy Food Management Team and had lunch with the chief petty officers’ mess.



Later in the day, Rear Adm. Epps held an all hands call with FLCJ Sailors and employees at site NS Mayport to give the team the opportunity to hear from and engage with the leader of the NAVSUP enterprise directly.



The Rear Adm. Epps wrapped up his trip by visiting the Navy supply officers aboard the USS Donald Cook (DDG-75), which was docked at NS Mayport.



“Having Rear Adm. Epps spend a few days with the number one FLC in the world has been a great opportunity for us to demonstrate how we support and supply our warfighters every day, said Capt. Matthew Bolls, NAVSUP FLCJ Commanding Officer. “It is also a great opportunity for our FLCJ team to interact face-to-face with the NAVSUP Commander and share our successes and challenges, showcasing what makes the Southeast region so unique.”

