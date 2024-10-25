Gaining Altitude: October 2024 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Rintik Setiawan
To Senior Airman:
William George
Julian Hunter
Jonathan Layton
Zachary McGinnis
Kenton Rogers
Dalton Simmons
To Staff Sgt.:
Dante Barnett
Weston Drake
Billie Johnson
To Tech. Sgt.:
Logan McLin
Devon Middleton
James Robbins
To Master Sgt.:
Daniel Holcomb
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Vickey McLester
