Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gaining Altitude: October 2024 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Rintik Setiawan

    To Senior Airman:
    William George
    Julian Hunter
    Jonathan Layton
    Zachary McGinnis
    Kenton Rogers
    Dalton Simmons

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Dante Barnett
    Weston Drake
    Billie Johnson

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Logan McLin
    Devon Middleton
    James Robbins

    To Master Sgt.:
    Daniel Holcomb

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Vickey McLester

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 16:32
    Story ID: 484175
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: October 2024 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download