Army & Air Force Exchange Service to Honor Nation’s Heroes with Veterans Day Coin Giveaways

Courtesy Photo | In honor of Veterans Day, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will distribute free challenge coins to those who have served our Nation.

DALLAS – In honor of Veterans Day, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service will distribute free challenge coins to those who have served our Nation.



PXs and BXs worldwide will hand out the limited-edition coins to Veterans on Monday, Nov. 11, marking the fifth year of the Exchange’s coining celebration.



“The Exchange is honored to show its gratitude to those who have selflessly served their country,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Offering these small tokens of appreciation for the service and sacrifice of our Nation’s heroes is an honor.”



The coins—featuring an eagle on one side and the six United States Armed Forces emblems on the other—are available at PXs and BXs while supplies last on Nov. 11. Veterans are encouraged to contact their Exchange or visit their local Exchange Facebook page for more information.



The Exchange, along with the Navy Exchange Service Command, Marine Corps Exchange and Coast Guard Exchange, have teamed up to distribute the special Veterans Day coins since 2020.



All honorably discharged Veterans can shop tax-free for life at ShopMyExchange.com while disabled Veterans can use their hard-earned Exchange benefit in person at PXs and BXs. Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans for more information on their earned lifelong Exchange benefits.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



