Antilles High School JROTC cadet is recognized nationally

Courtesy Photo | Idrian A. Malavé Torres, a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadet from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Idrian A. Malavé Torres, a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadet from the Antilles High School (AHS), was awarded the Legion of Valor Award Bronze Cross for Scholastic & Achievement in recognition to his exceptional performance and outstanding contributions to the program, Oct 17. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO--Idrian A. Malavé Torres, a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) cadet from the Antilles High School (AHS), was awarded the Legion of Valor Award Bronze Cross for Scholastic & Achievement in recognition to his exceptional performance and outstanding contributions to the program, Oct 17.



"I joined the JROTC three years ago because my brothers belonged to the program and because of my family's legacy in the military. The program offers unique experiences and helps you develop as a person. It allows you to meet new people and try new activities. I highly recommend trying it for at least one year," said Malavé Torres.



Thousands of JROTC cadets nationwide compete for the Legion of Valor Award Bronze Cross for Scholastic & Achievement annually. A selected group of Medal of Honor recipients or their service equivalent scrutinize the applications and make the selection based on scholastic excellence.



Lt. Col. Ret. Carlos G. Rivera Torres, AHS senior Army JROTC instructor, highlighted the importance of receiving the award.



" Idrian was one out of 25 Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine JROTC Cadets to receive the prominent award out of over 500,000 cadets across the country. He exemplifies strong leadership, character, dedication, and motivation. With outstanding physical endurance and excellent communication skills, he inspires those around him," stated Rivera Torres.



Malavé Torres is ranked 1st out of 195 JROTC students at AHS. In addition, the cadet scored over 1,200 points on the Scholastic Aptitude Test, which allowed him the flexibility to apply to the university of his preference.



Malavé is the National Honor Society secretary, performed a remarkable role during the JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl competition, is a member of the Sabre team, and is the Raider team captain. Malavé's recognitions include the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, Iron Man Badge, several National JROTC awards, and successfully completed over 100 community service hours.



"This is a big stepping stone, especially as I plan to apply to many universities and eventually enter the armed forces. I am grateful for Lt. Col. Rivera's guidance on this process," said Malavé, a native of the city of Coamo, in the south-central region of Puerto Rico.



"Idrian got recommendation letters from Brig Gen. Carlos E. Gorbea, commanding general of the 1st Mission Support Command, and the former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón Colón López, for his application to the Air Force Military Academy," said Rivera Torres.



With the mission to motivate young people to be better citizens, the JROTC program prepares high school students for leadership roles while making them aware of their rights, responsibilities, and privileges as American citizens. There are five JROTC participant schools in Puerto Rico: Arecibo, Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto, Fajardo, and Fort Buchanan. There are approximately 600 JROTC cadets in Puerto Rico.