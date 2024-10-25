Leadership in Blue: Formal graduation returns for Airman Leadership School

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Dress blues, brightly colored ribbons, mirror-shined shoes and polished chrome sparkled as the formal Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony returned Oct. 17 for the first time in seven years.



A combination of challenges like Eglin’s Bayview facility’s reduced services and Air Force Instruction changes led to the loss, but enlisted leadership persisted in finding a way for its return.



“We are now at a point where we can successfully honor our students with a formal graduation ceremony,” said Master Sgt. Felicia Cangemi, ALS commandant.



For three of the four ALS instructors, who taught graduating Class 24 Golf, it was their first formal ALS graduation ever. Before becoming instructors, Staff Sgt.s Kaycie Eon, Santa Siri and Kevin Andes graduated from ALS during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their ALS experiences in 2021 were almost entirely through screens and with distancing restrictions in effect, most large group ceremonies were cancelled.



Despite their less-than-satisfactory experience in their first level of professional military education, they discovered an opportunity that fulfilled their passion for teaching, mentoring and coaching. Andes, along with fellow instructor, Staff Sgt. Kristy Gilford, became instructors in 2022. Siri and Eon began in 2023. Between the four, they taught 29 classes and mentored more than 400 Air and Space Force NCOs-to-be leading to Class 24 Golf.



For the three who completed ALS virtually, they were able to soak in what the full classroom experience was like many times over, but as instructors. After experiencing both formats, they stressed how important the interaction and networking among Airmen is to a successful ALS class.



“Class and flight engagement is such a critical part of the experience,” said Siri, a medic, who listed becoming an ALS instructor as a goal on her performance reports prior to landing the position. “Everyone benefits from being together and interacting in those classrooms. It’s so much more rewarding.”



The formal ceremony wasn’t the only first for this ALS class. The instructors debuted a newly released instruction curriculum as well. Problem solving, negotiations, team dynamics, conflict management and other foundational lessons remained, but added were many practical job applications focused on writing and direct supervision.



“This is a stepping stone to anything more in an Airman’s career,” said Andes, who both made the technical sergeant promotion list and was selected for officer training school in 2024. “The topics and values we teach really allow Airmen to grow as individuals and hopefully opens up their thinking to the larger Air Force.”



Opening minds and seeing a better Air Force perspective were among the many benefits Eglin’s ALS instructors said they’ve gained from their time teaching. It’s a goal the team said it strives to provide to their Airmen.



“It’s common for many Airmen to only know the Air Force from inside the small bubble of their job or specialty,” said Eon, a California native and intelligence Airman. “Being an instructor is eye-opening to the wider Air Force. You’re able to see from so many different perspectives and learn about other Airmen’s Air Force experience. As a team, we want to pass that along to our students as well.”



The four instructors all shared very similar impactful moments during their tenures that came from either providing direct feedback or receiving it from their students. Hearing directly from a new soon-to-be NCO that they had a hand in mentoring and shaping resonated with all of them.



The staff sergeants also said watching the change in Airmen’s attitude and the mind shift that occurs across their numerous flights over each five-week period is a rewarding experience.



“Seeing that journey of development is so motivational, inspiring and just makes me so proud,” said Gilford, a logistics readiness Airman from South Carolina.



As the night of arrived, the instructors said they were eager to be part of the formal graduation ceremony’s return to the Bayview, which also serves as ALS’s home as well.



“We were able to truly honor them and let them know what a milestone it is to leave that Airman tier and now become an NCO,” Siri said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2024 Date Posted: 10.29.2024 Location: FLORIDA, US