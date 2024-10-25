HRC highlights employee during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Photo By Fonda Bock | Bookmarks designed by graphic illustrator Tracy Tao-Moore for U.S. Army Human...... read more read more Photo By Fonda Bock | Bookmarks designed by graphic illustrator Tracy Tao-Moore for U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Ky. Deaf since birth, Tao-Moore discusses client’s needs through communication devices, such as a videophone, a phone ring flasher and a Ubi-Duo text communicator, provided by HRC. (U.S. Army photo by Fonda Bock) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month an observance dedicated to raising awareness about disability employment issues and celebrating the contributions individuals with disabilities bring to America’s workforce.



U.S. Army Human Resources Command welcomes all talent to join its diverse workforce, including qualified individuals with disabilities, and is committed to adhering to this year’s theme of “Access to Good Jobs for All.”



Deaf since birth, Tracy Tao-Moore, joined the HRC team as a graphic illustrator in April 1996. With the assistance of communication devices, such as a videophone, a phone ring flasher and a Ubi-Duo text communicator, Tao-Moore can discuss her client’s needs.



She has produced thousands of graphic designs over the past 28 years for the command including posters, signs, banners, flyers, ceremonial programs, cards and digital graphics.



Tao-Moore said such accommodations, provided by HRC through the support of the Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program and the Americans with Disabilities Act, enable her and other individuals with disabilities to do their jobs, give their best effort and make valuable contributions to their employers.



“Individuals with disabilities work hard to achieve their career goals and to gain experience and knowledge on the job,” Tao-Moore said. “We make sure to get education, skills and the experience necessary to be qualified for job positions.



She earned her graphic design degree from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1992 and worked her way up from the bottom to build skills and experiences in computer design and typesetting.



“After working four years in the private sector, I gained the confidence and knowledge to apply for this job,” she said.



HRC provided Tao-Moore with a sign language/voice interpreter during the job interview and three weeks later offered her the job.

Nathan Sexton, HRC Software Service Support Team branch manager, and Tao-Moore’s supervisor considers her an asset to the team and HRC’s mission.



"Her disability has no effect on the quality of her work or her productivity,” Sexton said. “Tracy’s dedication and determination to get the job done are remarkable. Often, tasks arrive at the end of the business day, but she consistently meets deadlines and strives for perfection, ensuring that she communicates with customers to address every detail."



Sexton believes Tao-Moore exemplifies why it is important to ensure disabled workers have the same opportunities as anyone else.



“Tracy has a disability, but she is the best in her field at what she does,” Sexton said. “If we weren’t able to accommodate her disabilities, we would be missing out on the best person for the job. Because we have these programs in place to provide accommodations, we were able to bring her in and get the best candidate for the job.



“We want to make sure we are always getting the best qualified people, and many times it’s a person with a disability.”



Originally established by Congress in 1945 as National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week, the observance eventually evolved into National Disability Employment Awareness Month, now led by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Disability Employment Policy.



Over the years, laws have been passed to prohibit employment discrimination based on disability and to incorporate concepts of accessibility and equity into the workplace.



HRC leverages Schedule A, a special hiring authority allowing federal agencies to non-competitively hire veterans and people with disabilities without going through the traditional hiring process, said Conal Timberlake, supervisory human resources specialist at HRC.



“Once an employee with a disability is hired, any workplace adjustments needed to assist that individual in performing the job are acquired through the command’s reasonable accommodation process,” Timberlake said.



Tao-Moore commends the annual observance for raising awareness about disability employment issues and believes it is making difference.

“Every October, I applaud my friends and family members with disabilities for their work achievements and contributions. They work hard to be accepted in the workplace. Without the support of Americans with Disabilities Act and especially the Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program, our lives wouldn’t be fruitful.”