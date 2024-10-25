GAFB hosts Resiliency Day and Culture Fair

Photo By 2nd Lt. Emma Eidmann | U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 17th Training Wing attempts to navigate a course...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Emma Eidmann | U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 17th Training Wing attempts to navigate a course while wearing “drunk goggles” during the Resiliency Day and Culture Fair, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024. At the unit culture fair, units showcased their missions and capabilities through interactive booths, where they highlighted unique aspects of the unit's role within the Air Force and provided activities for visitors to learn more. (U.S Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Emma Eidmann) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base hosted a Resiliency Day that brought together permanent party and technical training students for a full day of activities aimed at boosting morale and building a strong, united force, Oct. 25. The day included a 5K run, a unit culture fair and a variety of activities.

Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, kicked off the 5K with motivating opening remarks, emphasizing the importance of resilience and physical fitness in sustaining a mission-ready force.

"Make today about building connectedness; this is more than just physical activity, this is resiliency," said Maguinness. "Today is about building a culture of teamwork. Today is about infusing the Raider team with the relationships needed to get the job done."

Following the run, the day transitioned to a unit culture fair, where various units showcased their missions and capabilities through interactive booths. Each highlighted unique aspects of the unit's role within the Air Force and provided activities for visitors to learn more. The fair served as a fun engagement for attendees and an opportunity to better understand the diverse roles that make Goodfellow's joint environment.

During the culture fair, service members could participate in friendly competition across several sports, practice their aim at a dunk-tank and demonstrate their physical capabilities at a tug-of-war battle that closed out the day's events.

Integrating physical activity and unit cohesiveness boosted Goodfellow’s ongoing mission to nurture a resilient and unified force. The event provided an opportunity for Raiders to step away from their regular duties and engage in meaningful connections that build lasting camaraderie.

Resiliency days highlight the importance of fostering an environment where every individual feels valued, supported and prepared to face any challenge.