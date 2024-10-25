10th Mountain Division Band Performs in the Brooklyn Veteran Appreciation Parade

Photo By Pfc. Alyssa Norton | Staff Sgt. Logan Mills, a musician assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Band, leads...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Alyssa Norton | Staff Sgt. Logan Mills, a musician assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Band, leads the Band as a drum major for the Brooklyn Veterans Appreciation Parade in Brooklyn, New York, October 26, 2024. The 10th Mountain Division Band is the only active duty band north of Washington D.C. The Band strives to inspire our collective past and actively cultivates this spirit as we climb to our future. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton) see less | View Image Page

Crowds gathered along the streets of Brooklyn, New York, to watch as the 10th Mountain Division Band performed Oct. 26 during the second annual Veterans Appreciation Parade here.



The parade began at the corner of Rogers Avenue and Eastern Parkway and concluded at the Grand Army Plaza. The parade was followed by a resource fair for veterans and military families, organized by the Veterans Actions Group Buffalo Soldiers of America.



The VAGBSA organized this event to bring awareness for veterans local to the Brooklyn area. Christopher James, the retired president of VAGBSA, strives to make coming home easier for local veterans by offering support to show them that they are appreciated and not alone.

“My favorite part of this parade today was watching the parade start and seeing the 10th Mountain band rocking down the Eastern Parkway,” James said. “They set the tone.”



Being the only active Army band north of Washington D.C., the 10th Mountain Division Band traveled from Fort Drum to Brooklyn to help support the parade and resource fair by providing their ceremonial and rock bands.



The musician is the second oldest military occupation in the Army, following infantryman and serves a prestigious role in many events, bringing a traditional aspect to ceremonies and celebrations alike.

“This is an incredible opportunity for not only the band, but the 10th Mountain Division as a whole to get out here to New York City, because we are (the only active base) in the North Country,” said Spc. Catherine Minnier, a musician with the 10th Mountain Band. “It’s awesome to move from our community up [near] Watertown…to support our veterans, not only in Watertown, but all the way out here in New York City.”



This shared experience strengthens the bond between the military and the civilian community, fostering mutual respect and understanding.



First Sgt. Andrew Smicker, senior enlisted advisor of the 10th Mountain Division Band, said he believes that the music his formation played for the parade helped to solidify the appreciation for the U.S. Armed Forces.



“Seeing the veterans that showed up, how they were represented, and then getting to be the (musical) value added to this entire ceremony and this entire event,”Smicker said. “It’s awesome when you look at the people, and they’re like ‘Holy cow, this is the Army, this is incredible.’”