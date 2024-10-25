Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Leaders Renew Commitment to Service Excellence

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Story by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Fort Hamilton's senior leaders recommitted to the Army's Service Culture Campaign during a ceremony Oct. 15 at the installation's Community Club.

    Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, led her command team in renewing their pledge by signing new culture campaign posters, which stress enhancing customer service and employee development. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill and Raymond Santiago, deputy to the garrison commander, joined Cantwell along with directors and special staff. The garrison's customer pledge focuses on seven key commitments:

    - Delivering quality products and services
    - Building relationships with communities and customers
    - Treating customers with kindness and respect
    - Maintaining professional conduct
    - Welcoming customer feedback
    - Providing well-maintained facilities
    - Taking responsibility for actions

    The leadership team also outlined their pledge to garrison employees, emphasizing:

    - Comprehensive onboarding for new team members
    - Clear performance standards
    - Individual development plans with regular supervisor review
    - Professional development opportunities
    - Recognition programs for excellence
    - Active engagement from leadership
    - Team-focused organizational culture
    - Mutual accountability

    The renewed commitment aligns with U.S. Army Installation Management Command's broader service excellence initiative launched in 2017.

