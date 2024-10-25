Fort Hamilton Leaders Renew Commitment to Service Excellence

Photo By Mark Getman | Fort Hamilton's senior leaders recommitted to the Army's Service Culture Campaign...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Fort Hamilton's senior leaders recommitted to the Army's Service Culture Campaign during a ceremony Oct. 15 at the installation's Community Club. Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, led her command team in renewing their pledge by signing new culture campaign posters, which stress enhancing customer service and employee development. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill and Raymond Santiago, deputy to the garrison commander, joined Cantwell along with directors and special staff. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Fort Hamilton's senior leaders recommitted to the Army's Service Culture Campaign during a ceremony Oct. 15 at the installation's Community Club.



Col. Melissa Cantwell, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, led her command team in renewing their pledge by signing new culture campaign posters, which stress enhancing customer service and employee development. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill and Raymond Santiago, deputy to the garrison commander, joined Cantwell along with directors and special staff. The garrison's customer pledge focuses on seven key commitments:



- Delivering quality products and services

- Building relationships with communities and customers

- Treating customers with kindness and respect

- Maintaining professional conduct

- Welcoming customer feedback

- Providing well-maintained facilities

- Taking responsibility for actions



The leadership team also outlined their pledge to garrison employees, emphasizing:



- Comprehensive onboarding for new team members

- Clear performance standards

- Individual development plans with regular supervisor review

- Professional development opportunities

- Recognition programs for excellence

- Active engagement from leadership

- Team-focused organizational culture

- Mutual accountability



The renewed commitment aligns with U.S. Army Installation Management Command's broader service excellence initiative launched in 2017.