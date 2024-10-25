Photo Story: 89B sling-load training operations at Fort McCoy, Part 5

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the 89B Ammunition Supply Course work with a Chinook helicopter crew Sept....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the 89B Ammunition Supply Course work with a Chinook helicopter crew Sept. 26, 2024, during sling-load training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. The CH-47 and crew were from the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students in the 89B Ammunition Supply Course connect a mock ammunition pallet to a Chinook helicopter Sept. 26, 2024, as part of sling load training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty.



The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course.



A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations.



The CH-47 and crew were from the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



