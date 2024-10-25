USS Carney Holds Change of Command on September 20th, 2024

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Jeremy Robertson transferred command of USS Carney to Cmdr. Myron Lind, marking the end of Robertson's 18-month tenure.



Cmdr. Robertson, a native of Keokuk, IA, assumed command of the Carney in March 2023. Under his leadership, the ship completed an unprecedented deployment, successfully navigating numerous historic operations.



Throughout his command, USS Carney participated in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training, Composite Unit Exercises, and various availabilities. The ship also deployed to the U.S. Navy's 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility, achieving notable milestones such as the historic use of Standard Missiles. Additional achievements under Robertson’s leadership included four transits of the Suez Canal, 18 Bab El-Mandeb transits, four Strait of Gibraltar transits, two Strait of Hormuz transits, and one Strait of Messina transit.



Reflecting on his time as Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Robertson stated, "I am eternally grateful for the caliber and competence of the team. The warrior mentality of this ship has led us to success in many environments. This role has been the greatest honor of my life, and I am so thankful for this opportunity. Cmdr. Lind will be an exceptional Commanding Officer, and I look forward to passing this chapter to him."

Cmdr. Lind, who had served as USS Carney’s Executive Officer from March 2023 to September 2024, formally assumed command during the ceremony.



Cmdr. Myron Lind is a Distinguished Naval Graduate from Texas A&M University’s Naval ROTC program, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History with a minor in Business Administration. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Financial Management from the Naval Postgraduate School and completed the Naval War College’s Command and Staff Program with distinction. Furthermore, Cmdr. Lind is a superior graduate of the U.S. Army War College, where he earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies.



Cmdr. Lind’s sea assignments include division officer tours aboard USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) as Strike Officer and USS HOPPER (DDG 70) as Damage Control Assistant. He also served as Engineering Officer on USS WINSTON S. CHURCHILL (DDG 81) and USS MONTEREY (CG 61).

Ashore, Cmdr. Lind served as Operations Officer for the Navy Ceremonial Guard in Washington, D.C., where he took part in the 57th Presidential Inauguration. He later served on the staff of Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command as the Tomahawk Certification Team lead in the N7 Directorate.



His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Combat Action Ribbon, and various unit and service awards.



"I am honored to step into this role and lead this exceptional team. I look forward to continuing to foster an environment of hard work and excellence,” said Cmdr. Lind upon taking command.



USS Carney (DDG 64) is the 14th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the U.S. Navy. The ship is named after Admiral Robert Carney, who served as Chief of Naval Operations during the Eisenhower administration. USS Carney is homeported in Mayport, FL.



For more information on USS Carney, visit USS Carney’s Official Website. (https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/ddg64/)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2024 Date Posted: 10.25.2024 12:51 Story ID: 483937 Location: FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney Holds Change of Command on September 20th, 2024, by ENS Caleigh Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.