    Team Minot remains ready during Global Thunder 25

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Alexander Nottingham 

    Minot Air Force Base

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Global Thunder 25, the most recent iteration of U.S.
    Strategic Command’s annual field training and command and control exercise, concluded here
    Oct. 24.

    Global Thunder exercises are annual Department of Defense training opportunities designed to
    train forces and assess joint operational readiness and are not held in response to current real-
    world events.

    GT25 provided training opportunities and exercise scenarios for all USSTRATCOM mission
    areas, with a specific focus on nuclear readiness. Airmen and B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to
    the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, integrated with 5th Bomb Wing Airmen to
    assess their readiness on the installation while 91st Missile Wing personnel ran exercise
    scenarios at nearby missile alert facilities.

    “Team Minot is composed of exceptional, mission-focused Airmen,” said Col. Jesse Lamarand,
    5th BW commander. “The 5th BW Warbirds in concert with the 2nd BW Strikers were incredible
    to watch during this exercise. The ability to credibly convey readiness and lethality is a key
    component to strategic deterrence, and GT25 allowed us to do so.”

    During the exercise, personnel assigned to the 5th BW and 91st MW tested their ability to
    maintain a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent force by sustaining simulated alert
    operations for more than a week. Defenders, aircraft maintainers, aircrew, missileers, munitions
    specialists, airfield management personnel, food service specialists, and other mission essential
    personnel worked around the clock amid heightened security conditions to accomplish exercise
    objectives.

    “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort the Roughrider Airmen put in during Global Thunder. They
    are on watch 24/7/365 ensuring we’re available to provide combat capability and lethality that
    national leaders use to deter potential adversaries from considering an attack against the U.S. and
    our allies,” said Col. Jimmy Schlabach, 91st MW commander. “Flexing our full readiness
    capabilities to confront uncertainty during exercises like this ensures we maintain the effective
    and ready force necessary to safeguard global security and stability by identifying strengths in
    our force and ways for us to improve.”

    The training opportunities presented by GT25 enable 5th BW and 91st MW personnel to
    maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, validating Team Minot’s always-ready global
    strike capability.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.25.2024 12:59
    Story ID: 483935
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Minot remains ready during Global Thunder 25, by SrA Alexander Nottingham

    Barksdale
    Minot
    Readiness
    Strategic Deterrence
    Integrated Deterrence

